Genesis Home Pro explains New Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Cash Rebates and Tax Credits Homeowners can Save Money and Save Mother Earth by Going Green with Solar”MCALLEN, TEXAS, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners don’t rent homes, so why rent electricity? People would have loved to lock down gas prices 25 years ago, and it’s the same logic by “Going Green with Solar”, as homeowners can lock down the price of energy to a fixed price that never goes up, just like a mortgage. Electric bills went up 70% in Texas in 2022 and will keep increasing in the future. A new roof, pergola, AC, can also be included in the low interest financing with no money down, easy approval with just a soft check minimum 650 credit score and W2’s or 1040’s are usually not required. The homeowner must be on the title deed to a Single Family Home (SFH), mobile or manufactured home. Genesis Home Pro only offers services in the state of Texas with discounts to seniors, veterans, teachers, first responders and offers a $500 bonus to anyone who refers a customer and signs up for solar.
Cash Rebates
$ 840 - energy saving electric clothes dryer, stove, oven
$1,600 - insulation and ventilation
$1,750 - energy saving water heater
$2,500 - electrical wiring
$4,000 - panel box upgrade
$8,000 - heat pumps for heating and cooling
Tax Credits
30% for Solar
