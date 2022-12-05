Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,269 in the last 365 days.

Genesis Home Pro explains New Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Cash Rebates and Tax Credits

Homeowners can Save Money and Save Mother Earth by Going Green with Solar

Genesis Home Pro explains New Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Cash Rebates and Tax Credits Homeowners can Save Money and Save Mother Earth by Going Green with Solar”
— Alexander Aristotle
MCALLEN, TEXAS, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners don’t rent homes, so why rent electricity? People would have loved to lock down gas prices 25 years ago, and it’s the same logic by “Going Green with Solar”, as homeowners can lock down the price of energy to a fixed price that never goes up, just like a mortgage. Electric bills went up 70% in Texas in 2022 and will keep increasing in the future. A new roof, pergola, AC, can also be included in the low interest financing with no money down, easy approval with just a soft check minimum 650 credit score and W2’s or 1040’s are usually not required. The homeowner must be on the title deed to a Single Family Home (SFH), mobile or manufactured home. Genesis Home Pro only offers services in the state of Texas with discounts to seniors, veterans, teachers, first responders and offers a $500 bonus to anyone who refers a customer and signs up for solar.

Cash Rebates
$ 840 - energy saving electric clothes dryer, stove, oven
$1,600 - insulation and ventilation
$1,750 - energy saving water heater
$2,500 - electrical wiring
$4,000 - panel box upgrade
$8,000 - heat pumps for heating and cooling

Tax Credits
30% for Solar

For a Free Energy Audit by a Senior Energy Advisor, please contact us at:

800-284-3161
Genesis Home Pro
www.genesishomepro.com
operations@genesishomepro.com

Alexander Aristotle
Genesis Home Pro
+1 800-284-3161
operations@genesishomepro.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Genesis Home Pro explains New Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Cash Rebates and Tax Credits

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.