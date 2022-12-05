BCWEX Launches 8 New Coins and Coin Swapping Functionality

BCWEX 8 New Major Coins Listing Coin Swapping BCWEX Customer Digital Assets Security Guarantee - BCWEX

Leading digital asset financing services provider BCWEX expands its roster of trading assets by adding 8 new coins to its listings.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital asset financing services provider BCWEX expands its roster of trading assets by adding 8 new coins to its listings. Beginning 25th October 2022, these coins will be officially available for trading on the BCWEX platform. The 8 new coins are ATOM, SOL, ADA, MATIC, ETC, AVAX, XMR and UNI.

ATOM is a part of the Cosmos Project, a forward-looking and innovative blockchain cross-chain project initiated by the Tendermint team in 2016. Its goal is to accomplish the “Internet of Blockchains” by constructing a deeply integrated token economic ecosystem and realizing the most basic function of token transfer. Cosmos Hub is the first cross-chain hub within Cosmos’ ecosystem, and ATOM is its pledged equity token. Since ATOM’s release date on March 15th 2019, a total of 292,586,164 coins have been circulated.

Solana (SOL) was founded in late 2017 by former Qualcomm, Intel and Dropbox engineers as a single-layer blockchain that uses a delegated proof-of-stake protocol. It focuses on providing scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Solana’s vision aims to support all rapid-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications, allowing for and facilitating the common use of blockchain and its associated applications across global financial systems and in common day-to-day scenarios. Following Solana’s release on March 23rd 2020, a total of 508,180,963 coins have been issued, with 357,983,547 coins in circulation.

As for ADA, it is part of a decentralized, public blockchain project which is completely open source. Developed by Cardano as part of a smart contract platform, ADA is the first of its kind to have been built with scientific and research-led philosophies in mind. ADA’s development team consists of professional engineers and researchers from all around the world.

Polygon (MATIC) aims to be the platform of choice for developers to deploy and run decentralized applications, addressing scalability and usability issues within the blockchain ecosystem without compromising its decentralization properties. It utilizes Plasma’s framework and a decentralized PoS validator network to ensure asset security, so as to better provide blockchain developers with the resources needed to build world-class Dapps across multiple industries. Since MATIC’s release date on April 30th 2019, a total of 7,441,499,127 tokens have entered circulation.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) was launched in 2016 through a community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network. As a public blockchain, it focuses on the DeFi space and the interoperability of other blockchains, security applications, smart contracts, and peer to peer transactions. Formed as an offshoot of Ethereum following changes to the original Ethereum blockchain, ETC maintains the original aspects of Ethereum and operates under smart contracts, producing Ether under the ETC token name.

AVAX (Avalanche) is built with a ground-breaking consensus protocol as an open-source platform, which makes it the first smart contract platform that can confirm transactions within a second. It supports the full functionality of Ethereum SDK as well as a large number of full block producers, allowing for the deployment of decentralized applications and interoperable blockchain projects. Since its release on September 22 2020, a total of 720 million tokens have been issued, with 296,405,972 currently in circulation.

XMR (also known as Monero) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a public distributed ledger with a focus on anonymity and fungibility. Its protocol is based on CryptoNote and transactions are validated using a miner network running a proof-of-work algorithm called RandomX. The name “Monero” is derived from the Esperanto language, where it is used to describe currency. Following its mainnet release in 2014, more than 18 million XMR tokens have entered circulation.

UNI (Uniswap) is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain as an open source, decentralized trading protocol, providing non-custodial trading of ERC-20 tokens. It uses a trading model called an automated liquidity protocol, and it is compatible with all ERC-20 tokens and infrastructure, including wallet services like MetaMask. It is currently the fourth largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platform in the world, with more than $3 billion in crypto assets within its protocol.

These coin offerings join the ranks of BTC, ETH, BCH, EOS, LINK, and DOT in BCWEX’s cryptocurrency offerings, bringing the total number of supported cryptocurrencies to 14. Users will be able to freely trade with these digital assets using their BCWEX trading account.

BCWEX is also adding coin swapping functionality to its platform. The 4 new coin pairs are namely BTC→USDT, ETH→USDT, USDT→BTC and USDT→ETH. These coin pairs will receive swapping support on the BCWEX platform beginning 3rd November 2022.

This move to integrate specific coin swapping pairs on the BCWEX platform allows for the mutual conversion of different digital assets through currency exchange, so as to increase the types of transactions that can be done by users. All digital asset exchanges will be done according to the current exchange rate relevant to the coins involved.

BCWEX’s choice to add coin swapping to its services also meets the needs of specific users who hold different spot goods in different market conditions, especially those who convert assets to hedge against risk. As an exchange that puts customer satisfaction first, BCWEX has more planned to expand its offerings and flexibility, so it can better grow with the needs of its users.

About BCWEX

BCWEX is a global digital asset trading services platform ranking among the top nine in the world in platform transaction volume. Established in 2018 and serving users in 130 different countries, BCWEX is backed by DBank Group and a proud winner of the Zhengzhou Financial Expo “Safest Compliance Overseas Trading Platform” award.