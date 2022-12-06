Women Powered Start-Up PherDal Has Raised Over $428K on StartEngine
PherDal seeks investors to help it bridge the gap between the fertility clinic and home by developing the first at home FDA cleared assisted reproduction kit.
I held a PherDal baby in my arms while the mother thanked me for helping her build her family. I will never forget that moment. How can I not chase that feeling?”DIXON, ILLINOIS, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you heard: “Women belong in the kitchen” or “You can’t be a good mother and a successful businesswoman”? Well, apparently someone forgot to tell Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D. because she is proving just how blatantly wrong both of those statements are. Not only is Dr. Hintzsche a devoted mother to two beautiful preschoolers, but she is the founder and CEO of PherDal, a woman invented, owned, and led fertility company developing the first FDA-cleared at-home assisted reproduction kit.
PherDal was created by Dr. Hintzsche and her husband who experienced infertility first-hand, then conceived their daughter within two months of using the device. When discussing her mission, Dr. Hintzsche states: “There is no FDA-cleared, OTC-assisted reproduction kit. I'm on a mission to change that. I am my target consumer. I wanted a safe and sterile assisted reproduction kit backed by science, not fear. So, I made that option. My daughter is here today because of that.”
For the couple struggling to conceive, the vicious cycle is always the same: Try-Hope-Pray-Cry-Try Again. To make matters worse, the standard fertility treatment available in clinical medical centers is financially out of reach for many couples. The team at PherDal is changing the world for couples and individuals with fertility issues by providing an option to the expensive and invasive medical treatments currently seen as the only fertility treatment available.
As a step toward chasing that feeling, PherDal is raising between $1-3M via a Reg CF Equity Campaign currently running on StartEngine, where they are reaching out to investors by offering common stock in PherDal at a pre-money valuation of $14,012,940.37. They have already raised over $428k of their $1M goal.
Top reasons to invest:
1. PherDal is developing the first FDA-cleared, sterile, patent-pending, assisted reproduction kit as an affordable, over-the-counter fertility option.
2. The Fertility Treatment Market size is valued at $14.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $21.7 billion by 2025.
3. Highly successful test-the-market launch whereby proof-of-concept kits sold out in under 4 months.
4. Invented & led by Northern Illinois University’s first recipient of a doctoral degree in bioinformatics, whose clinical research has been cited over 500 times by peers, and was most recently Director of Product for a 15M+ revenue SaaS company.
5. Powerhouse team which includes: a reproductive endocrinologist (infertility doctor), an OBGYN, a PhD in Strategic Leadership, and a PhD who was a Director of Product and previously the Manager of business intelligence for exponentially growing companies during the transition from 15M to 50M, and a CFO who has successfully led 25 Mergers & Acquisitions.
When asked if she truly believes PherDal can live up to the promise of the early testing, Dr Hintzsche states, “I often do my best work when people underestimate me. I wasn't smart enough for grad school, one professor said. I would never have a child, a doctor told me. Today at preschool, my daughter introduced her mommy as a ‘scientist doctor.’ So, I wouldn't bet against myself once I've decided I will accomplish a goal. Now my goal is to make the first safe fertility option accessible for everyone”. One thing is certain, when Dr. Hintzsche sets a goal, she lets nothing stand between her and achieving that goal. Her track record has proven that, which bodes well for her current goal of making PherDal an industry transforming success.
About PherDal Fertility Science, Inc.: PherDal is a fertility science-based start-up bridging the gap between the fertility clinic and home by developing the first at home FDA cleared assisted reproduction kit.
About Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D.: Dr. Hintzsche is the founder and driving force behind PherDal. She is a force to be reckoned with; a passionate data scientist, expert Perl & SQL developer combining 14 years of healthcare research and commercial software experience to develop novel data analytics software solutions. She is an innovator and problem-solver with demonstrated executive leadership skills. All while being a successful, driven entrepreneur and devoted mother.
