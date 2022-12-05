/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Celebrates Third Listing Anniversary on the NASDAQ

Zug, Switzerland – December 5, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company is celebrating its 3rd listing anniversary on the Nasdaq.

Although immediately following WISeKey’s NASDAQ listing in December 2019, the global semiconductor / IoT segment was severely impacted COVID related constraints in the supply of raw materials, WISeKey’s revenue in the segment continued to improve and 2022 was a transformative year for the Company.

Specifically, WISeKey’s FY 2022 semiconductor revenue are expected to increase by 34% over FY 2021, while FY 2023 guidance calls for revenue to increase by 40% as compared to FY 2022, supported by a pipeline of opportunities of approximately $100 million. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/18/2558821/0/en/WISeKey-s-FY-2022-Semiconductor-Revenue-Continues-to-Surge-2023-to-be-a-Truly-Transformative-Year-with-Revenues-Expected-to-Grow-by-Over-40-as-compared-to-FY-2022.html

During this period we also continued to invest in the development of certain key stepping-stones for our future. These include the development of the WISeArt NFT auction platform, a product for which we have a patent pending, and the launch and Commercialization of the WISeSat PocketQube Satellite with 13 satellites now in orbit launched with Space X. WISeKey is offering this IoT satellite technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices and objects.

A major milestone since the NASDAQ listing is the entrance of WISekey on the development of a new range of Quantum Trust Services, that will take advantage of the latest developments in post-quantum encryption (PQE) to be applied in real-world applications of digital signatures and encryption using PKI and digital certificates, such as secure communication channels (TLS), enhanced Key Exchanges and email security (S/MIME). These services are currently based on standards that can be improved to be resilient to quantum attacks and offer backwards compatibility with existing counterparts. WISeKey’s implementation of PQE is made around the concept of “hybrid signatures” which combine in a single X.509 certificate, a conventional signature with a second signature using a PQE algorithm. This approach ensures backwards compatibility and opens a new horizon of cybersecurity services.

WISeKey’s R&D group has been working with several NIST’s candidates for the MS600X Common Criteria products, such as Crystals-Kyber and Crystals-Dilithium, aiming to develop a complete post-quantum cryptography toolbox to be combined with new PKI-related Trust Services delivered by WISeKey. These post-quantum cryptography initiatives will play a key role in controlling vulnerability and other risks related to quantum computers technologies which when used by hackers can give them the ability to crack cryptography algorithms, corrupt cybersecurity and compromise the global economy, by undermining the security foundations of the current financial and governmental services.

These initiatives have received tremendous support from many government entities around the world through the sponsoring of public/private R&D projects. In particular, WISeKey is active in key initiatives promoted by the French Agency for Cybersecurity (ANSSI), and by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence of the US NIST. The WISeKey contributions to the projects will be Trust Services for credentials and secure semiconductors to keep the credentials secure. Specifically, WISeKey will offer INeS Certificate Management Service (CMS) for issuing credentials and VaultIC secure semiconductors to provide tamperproof key storage and cryptographic acceleration.



Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey noted, “As we celebrate this important milestone, I want to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, and all who have supported us during this incredible journey. I am proud of our accomplishments, and due to our resilient team and technology we have emerged from the COVID pandemic stronger than ever.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



