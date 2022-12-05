Hunter Located after Calling 911

CONTACT:

December 5, 2022

Sanbornton, NH – On Friday December 2, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance in Sanbornton for a hunter who had called 911 for a medical emergency.

Conservation Officers responded to assist Sanbornton Fire Rescue along with member of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) team. The subject was identified as Maurice Simpson, 78, from Franklin, NH. Simpson was found by rescuers navigating to his 911 coordinates provided by 911 dispatch. Simpson was located at approximately 6:00 p.m. He was unable to walk on his own due to an apparent medical event. Rescuers had to load him into a litter and carry him to a waiting ambulance. He arrived at the ambulance at 6:55 p.m. and was transported to Concord Hospital for evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.

