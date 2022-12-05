Mirasol Resources Announces Private Placement Financing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) today announced it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of up to 5,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds up to approximately $3.0M.



The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further Mirasol’s successful exploration programs and for general corporate purposes. Finders’ fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering. The shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period. The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX.V.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the US. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Mirasol will not make any public offering of the Shares in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 18 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Currently Mirasol is self-funding exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold, both located in Chile. Mirasol has four partner-funded projects, with First Quantum Minerals and Mine Discovery Fund in Chile, Silver Sands Resources and Patagonia Gold in Argentina. Mirasol continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President

or

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

