SPCTEK is now a Verified Partner in Amazon Advertising Partner Directory
They have been granted an official status as a partner, due to their performance and proven capability to provide the highest results for advertisers.
"We are quite thrilled about our new status as Amazon Ads verified partners. It is an incentive to offer more efficient & optimized campaigns to our advertising clients. "Our team will continue to best serve brands looking to optimize their campaigns and help them take their advertising to the next level."
As a top Amazon consulting firm, SPCTEK works with enterprises across different industries to assist to maximize their marketing strategies. The company offers advertising products as well as Amazon marketing services such as Sponsored Brands.
SPCTEK implements targeted campaign designs to increase bidding and increase sales and keep ACoS low. They continuously work to create Amazon sponsored ads that are profitable and drive your sales to higher levels.
Since the year 2007, we've been helping companies of any size navigate the complicated and arduous Amazon marketplace. Since our the beginning, our company has grown into 40+ solving Marketplace consultants with varied knowledge and experience, as well as a diverse range of skills. Our team will assist you throughout every phase of your company, whether starting out, or maintaining, or troubleshooting. Our soups-to-nuts services include expert consultation for sellers, day-to-day account management, optimization of advertising images, creation of imagery A+ Content and storefront design as well as optimization of your listing.
