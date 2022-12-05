Insights Into The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the diabetes care devices market to reach a value of $58.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The diabetes care devices market is expected to grow to $73.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in developing and commercializing glucose-responsive insulins (GRIs), providing significant opportunities for the development of new types of insulin delivery devices. For example, Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, has planned to develop GRIs by acquiring UK biotech start-up Ziylo with an investment of $800 million. Companies such as Eli Lily and Sanofi have also planned research projects to develop GRIs. GRIs are 'smart' insulins that automatically activate or deactivate in response to changing glucose levels in the blood. They improve diabetes treatment efficacy and reduce the incidence of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Overview

The diabetes care devices market consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce diabetes care devices used to monitor and control blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation

• By Type: Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors, Lancing Devices And Equipment, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Blood Glucose Meters

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk, Medtronic Inc., Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton Dickinson, Insulet, Ypsomed, ConvaTec Group Plc

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth diabetes care devices global market research. The market report analyzes diabetes care devices global market size, diabetes care devices market segments, diabetes care devices global market growth drivers, diabetes care devices market growth across geographies, and diabetes care devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

