Governor’s Office – News Release – $306.8M in capital improvement projects

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced the release of $306,834,668 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released from Nov. 1, 2022, through Dec. 2, 2022.

“From schools to highways, water systems to health care, the funds I am releasing will support improvements in every county in the years to come,” said Gov. Ige. “I thank the legislature for appropriating funds for these important projects.”

A list of projects funded by CIPs released by Gov. Ige in November and December is attached.

