DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KAHAKAPAO ACCESS ROAD, April 25, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 25, 2024

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KAHAKAPAO ACCESS ROAD FOR DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS STARTS MAY 2

(HONOLULU) – The Kahakapao Access Road (also known as the Makawao State Forest Reserve Access Road) on Maui will face a two-month closure starting next week to undergo infrastructure improvements related to storm drainage and debris mitigation. The work is scheduled from May 2 through June 28, 2024.

Construction will include installation of a six-foot-wide drainage feature along the Kahakapao Access Road corridor, in a preventive effort to reduce recurring costs associated with storm damage repair and debris cleanup. This project will improve the effectiveness of collecting and channeling storm runoff and debris away from the Kahakapao Access Road into nearby gulches and ravines.

Kahakapao Access Road serves as the main access route into and out of the Makawao State Forest Reserve and Kahakapao Recreation Area (KRA). The road provides safe access into the reserve for many user groups, including residents, visitors, and county workers at the Piʻiholo Water Treatment Facility located at the reserve.

The contractor for the project is Sonny Vick’s Paving Inc., and the construction cost estimate is $380,000.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – see attached.

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396