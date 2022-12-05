Steel Framing Market Size to Boost USD$141.1 million By 2027 | CAGR 3.5%- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Steel Framing Market size is forecasted to reach US$141.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Steel framing is a building technique of vertical steel columns and horizontal beams constructed to support floors and wall bearing. In steel frames, the top is covered with a steel deck, and below there is a thick layer of concrete and steel reinforcing bars. Steel studs are used as structural and non-structural building materials for walls in construction projects. It is used in renewable energy resources, the construction industry and the transportation industry, driving the market growth. Due to its high strength, high compressibility, easy shape transformation, and anti-corrosive properties, it is used in many applications in various industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Steel Framing Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the steel framing market, owing to the increasing construction and transportation industry in the region. The increasing demand, supply, and revenue have increased the expansion of these industries in the APAC region.

2. teel framings are often used in the construction of buildings, airports, bridges, and interiors as well as walls, floors, and roofs due to their high strength and loading capacity which is driving its market growth.

3. In addition, steel frames are often used in renewable energy resources like windmills, solar panels, and hydraulic lifts because of their high ductile strength and easy shape transformation which is further supporting the steel framing industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The skeleton steel framing segment held the largest share in the steel framing market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A Skeleton frame is a framed structure that creates a network of columns and connecting beams which support the building’s exterior walls and interior floors and carries all loads to the foundations.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the steel framing resin market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the increasing construction industry in APAC countries. Due to increasing domestic demands, healthy labor markets, and constant government policy support, the construction industry in Asia-Pacific is growing at a higher pace.

3. The walls segment held the largest share in the steel framing market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Steel framing is used in interior as well as exterior walls which offer many benefits like higher strength, taller buildings, clear floor spans, and many more. Steel frame walls are used in both steel framed buildings and as infill in structural concrete buildings.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Steel Framing Industry are -

1. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. Arya Chem Inc.

4. The Lubrizol Corporation

5. Innospec Inc.



