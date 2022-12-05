Reinventing the Trade Show: Grovara Food Week Delivers Major Success with Smaller, Curated Format in Dubai
Yumma Avocado CEO Bernardo Gomez Talancon, right, talks with a Grovara Food Week participant about his company's products.
Participating Brands Reel In 25% of Sales Opportunities with 150 Matched Buyers at Dubai Global Connect
We've been to about 14 trade shows this year. I've had more direct buyer opportunities at Grovara Food Week than any other show”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grovara has reinvented the trade show, shepherding dozens of deals and millions in potential one year business for 16 better-for-you brands at the inaugural Grovara Food Week at Dubai Global Connect (DGC). The interactive export/import experience combines the power of Grovara’s B2B global wholesale Marketplace and in-country expertise with Dubai Global Connect’s state-of-the-art physical showroom, resulting in immediate new international business.
“We've been to about 14 trade shows this year. I've had more direct buyer opportunities at Grovara Food Week than any other show,” says Before the Butcher Founder and President Danny O’Malley.
Participating brands opened no fewer than 40 new overseas sales opportunities, totaling $6.4 million in potential one-year business. They benefited from the meetings and panel discussions that included more than a dozen industry experts and global dignitaries and more than 150 buyers from across the Middle East on Nov. 9-11 at DGC’s new facility in Dubai South.
The deals validate Grovara’s approach to a more intimate, targeted trade show, utilizing data and in-country relationships to amplify new overseas sales opportunities. Participating brands, representing a wide range of products among some of the most well-established and promising natural and organic food and beverage makers in the U.S. and Mexico, are on track to close at least 25% of their sales opportunities across Grovara Food Week’s three days event, while that number can be as low as 1% at large-format shows, according to participating brands.
“We purposely created Grovara Food Week with Dubai Global Connect to provide a physical platform where brands, buyers and other industry stakeholders can meet and engage in quality discussions, while leveraging our marketplace to for a faster, cost-effective and streamlined trade experience. The future of trade is digital with a human touch. The future is now.” says Grovara Co-Founder and CEO Abu Kamara. “The response we heard from our brands, retailers, partners, and hosts was overwhelming, and we are already planning the next Grovara Food Week in Dubai again for 2023.”
Grovara Food Week participants benefited from the turnkey curated trade experiences Grovara created, and the one-of-a-kind facility and network by Dubai Global Connect. For a typical trade show, participants must do everything themselves to have even a slim chance of booking new business. Grovara managed all details and market intelligence for Grovara Food Week, so brands could focus on selling:
- Booking travel and organizing itinerary
- Booth design and build
- Buyer matching and meeting scheduling based on industry-leading data and buyer preferences
- Pre-show, data-driven pricing analysis and competitive analysis
“Sometimes when you go to these shows you get inundated with hundreds of buyers and only a couple of them end up panning out to be real opportunities,” says Eric Anderson, Sales Manager at RISE Brewing Co. “So to have these buyers come and be real opportunities, Grovara is almost curating them for us, and it has been really refreshing. It’s my first time in Dubai but certainly won’t be my last.”
Grovara deploys proprietary technology and extensive in-country expertise to deliver precision sales connections. One example is understanding true supply chain costs to produce price points that work. Another is scouring sales data to understand competitor pricing and gauge negotiating power.
“It was a success on the very first day,” says Danielle LiVolsi, Founder/CEO at NuttZo. “We just had a lot of buyers that were interested in nut butters, and us being a unique nut butter really made the difference. It was unbelievably successful.”
Grovara’s white glove approach to trade shows is an extension of its first-to-market Marketplace that supercharge’s brands’ international sales channel. Grovara’s digital trading Platform enables real-time visibility, in-platform communication, ordering and payments, end-to-end automated management of export/import documentation and supply chain/logistics. Transacting is seamless, fast, and safe on the Grovara’s industry-leading B2B Marketplace. On average, retailers order at least six times from brands annually. What's more, 76% of monthly sales are recurring, while 95% of new orders become recurring orders, meaning buyers are finding products that are selling well and orders are being fulfilled with ease.
“I’ve been all around the world doing commercial missions and trade shows and this one was one of the most efficient ones that I’ve ever been to,” says Yumma Avocado CEO Bernard Gomez Talancon. “I have been able to close a few deals and I’m so happy because it was so efficient.”
Highlights from Grovara Food Week, a small-format, curated trade show delivering major success for participating brands and buyers at Dubai Global Connect.