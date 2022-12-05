Global Surgical Equipment Market Projected Growth

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company's "Surgical Equipment Market Report 2022” forecasts the surgical equipment market share to reach a value of $26.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The surgical equipment market is expected to grow to $33.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) will increase the demand for advanced surgical equipment.

Surgical Equipment Market Trends

Surgical equipment manufacturers are offering next-generation ultrasonic surgical devices to simplify complex surgical procedures. Modern ultrasonic surgical devices are multifunctional instruments capable of performing tissue plane dissection, coagulation, and transection during laparoscopic or open surgical procedures. Next-generation ultrasonic devices feature adaptive tissue technology. In this technology ultrasonic algorithm actively monitors the condition of the tissue within the jaws of the device and allows the system to intelligently sense and respond to changes in patient tissue conditions. The system modulates energy delivery based on tissue thickness and tissue type to optimize vessel sealing and provide for secure and reliable large vessel sealing. Ethicon’s Harmonic devices feature adaptive tissue technology

Surgical Equipment Market Overview

The surgical equipment market consists of sales of surgical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce surgical equipment used during surgeries.

The main types of surgical equipment are surgical sutures and staples, handheld surgical devices and equipment, electrosurgical devices, and equipment. The surgical sutures, also known as stitches, are sterile surgical threads used to repair cuts. They are used to close incisions in surgery. Staples is a town used as a centre for the sale or exportation of commodities in bulk. The type of expenditure is public or private. The products used are instruments/equipment and disposables. The various end-users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others

Market Segmentation

By Type: Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Getinge Group

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth surgical equipment market research. The market report analyzes surgical equipment market size, surgical equipment market segments, surgical equipment market growth drivers, surgical equipment market growth across geographies, and surgical equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

