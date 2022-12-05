Global ENT Devices Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "ENT Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the ENT devices market to reach a value of $30.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ent devices market is expected to grow to $41.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Many governments across the world have introduced new healthcare acts and continuously increased healthcare spending.

ENT Devices Market Trends

ENT device manufacturers are investing in technologies to develop user-friendly and non-invasive equipment. They are continuously investing funds and resources into R&D to increase the scope of their devices. For instance, Intersect ENT developed Propel Mometasone Furoate Implant (PMFI) to treat chronic sinusitis. It is a bio-absorbable steroid that is placed directly into the sinus mucosa. It controls the release of drugs and dissolves over time. In another breakthrough in sinusitis treatment, SinuSys Corporation received FDA approval for its Vent-Os Sinus Dilation device. It is a small, low-pressure insert that is designed to gently open the sinus ostia and use the body’s natural mucosal fluids to expand the device.

ENT Devices Market Overview

The ENT devices market consists of sales of ENT devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce ENT devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat diseases.

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holdings A/S, Medtronic Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Cochlear Limited, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co KG, Merck & Co, and Smith & Nephew plc

