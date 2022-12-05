Employment Screening Services Market Size Reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.4%

Employment Screening Services Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Employment Screening Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the employment screening services industry?

The global employment screening services market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

What is a employment screening services?

Employment screening services can be performed by an external company and conducted by a potential employer before making an offer of employment. They assist in improving hiring quality, enhancing safety and security, maintaining regulatory compliance, minimizing the risk of developing negligent hiring, and reducing substance abuse.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the employment screening services market?

The escalating demand for employment screening services in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) for faster management procedures and effectiveness in the hiring process represents one of the major factors augmenting the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising number of thefts, abuse, criminal activity, and workplace violence in organizations. In addition, the increasing number of startups and the growing demand for remote working solutions is driving the market around the world. Apart from this, these services are widely employed in the educational and government sectors to ensure a safe environment, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Service:

Criminal Background Checks

Education and Employment Verification

Credit History Checks

Drug and Health Screening

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

IT & Technology and Media

Financial Services

Staffing

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Government and Education

Transportation

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

A-Check America Inc

ADP Inc

Capita PLC

CareerBuilder LLC

Experian plc

First Advantage

HireRight LLC

Insperity

Paychex Inc

Paycor Inc

REED

Sterling

