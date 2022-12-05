Employment Screening Services Market Size Reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.4%
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Employment Screening Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
What are the growth prospects of the employment screening services industry?
The global employment screening services market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2022-2027.
What is a employment screening services?
Employment screening services can be performed by an external company and conducted by a potential employer before making an offer of employment. They assist in improving hiring quality, enhancing safety and security, maintaining regulatory compliance, minimizing the risk of developing negligent hiring, and reducing substance abuse.
Impact of COVID-19:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/employment-screening-services-market/requestsample
What are the major market drivers in the employment screening services market?
The escalating demand for employment screening services in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) for faster management procedures and effectiveness in the hiring process represents one of the major factors augmenting the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising number of thefts, abuse, criminal activity, and workplace violence in organizations. In addition, the increasing number of startups and the growing demand for remote working solutions is driving the market around the world. Apart from this, these services are widely employed in the educational and government sectors to ensure a safe environment, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market.
Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4139&flag=C
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Service:
Criminal Background Checks
Education and Employment Verification
Credit History Checks
Drug and Health Screening
Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
Healthcare
IT & Technology and Media
Financial Services
Staffing
Retail
Travel and Hospitality
Government and Education
Transportation
Others
By Geography:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
List of Major Key Players:
A-Check America Inc
ADP Inc
Capita PLC
CareerBuilder LLC
Experian plc
First Advantage
HireRight LLC
Insperity
Paychex Inc
Paycor Inc
REED
Sterling
Other Report by IMARC Group:
United States Articulated Robot Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/united-states-articulated-robot-market-growth-scope-size-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026
GCC Diaper Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/gcc-diaper-market-report-2021-26-industry-analysis-share-size-trends-demand-and-outlook
Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/europe-membrane-bioreactor-mbr-market-share-size-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026
India Cigarette Lighter Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-cigarette-lighter-market-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-forecast-2026
Europe Cigarette Lighter Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/europe-cigarette-lighter-market-analysis-size-share-industry-trends-and-forecast-2026
United States Cigarette Lighter Market:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/united-states-cigarette-lighter-market-share-size-opportunity-demand-and-forecast-2026
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here