HUBLE BECOMES ISO/IEC 27001:2013 CERTIFIED FOR ALL FIVE OF ITS BUSINESS LOCATIONS FOR THE SECOND YEAR RUNNING

- HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner sets the pace for Enterprise-scale HubSpot onboardings by once again completing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification process for all of its business entities in the UK, USA, Germany, Singapore and South Africa -

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital business consultancy, Huble Digital Group (Huble), today announces it is officially certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security compliance in each of its five international businesses for the second year running.

Having first completed the certification process in 2021, Huble had to demonstrate continual improvement in its information security controls and practices. Additionally, having grown from 100 to over 150 staff in the past 12 months, the company had to maintain the quality of its security practices despite the increasing complexity to do so.

In addition, with the acquisition of a new German business, Huble had to ensure that this office location was also compliant with all of the standards of ISO 27001:2013. Having established that all these requirements have been met, Huble is today officially certified to the International Standards Organisations 27001:2013 standards for its businesses in London, Chicago, Munich, Singapore and Cape Town.

Bob Dearsley, Chief Executive of Huble Digital Group, comments: "The ISO 27001 certification is the cornerstone of our Information Security Management (ISM) policy and processes and we believe that it is key to our growing success in the Enterprise business sector."

Dearsley continues, "CXOs need the peace of mind and reassurance that this certification provides and it is clear that Huble is driving forward the standard for ISM systems in the HubSpot ecosystem."

Chief Information Officer at Huble Digital Group, Rowan Reid, who led the recertification process for the business, comments. "We are proud to have received high praise from our third-party auditor during our assessment on our well-maintained and detailed Information Security Management Systems."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the international standard which is recognised globally for managing the risks to the security of an organisation's information assets. To receive this certification, Huble was independently audited and evaluated by Sancert, with the company having to demonstrate that its information security management system had been maintained and updated to ensure the continued security of both the company's own and, critically, its clients' business information.

Having joined the HubSpot Solutions Partner program in 2012, Huble has grown to become an organisation of more than 150 people operating in the UK, USA, Germany, Singapore, Canada, and South Africa, and is one of the first HubSpot Partners to add ISO/IEC 27001 Security compliance. Thanks to the commitment and involvement of all the company's employees, this compliance has been maintained alongside the organisation's growth.

CIO, Rowan Reid, explains: "We constantly challenge ourselves to improve our service delivery whilst maintaining effective and efficient security practices. It takes commitment and involvement from every member of the Huble team for us to achieve this. We've managed to realise these aspirations by fostering a strong culture of information security in the way we do business."

