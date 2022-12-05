Stopgap Health Now Doing Business as RefillGenie.com

An industry leader in emergency prescription services has rebranded.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stopgap Health announced today that it is now operating its online medication refill service as RefillGenie.com due to widespread demand for this feature.

The company will continue to exist as Stopgap Health and plans to roll out several new services over the next few months. "We’re excited for this new phase, and hope the rebranding allows us to help more people to find us and be able to stay on their meds,” said Dr Stephen Kelly, the founder and CEO.

The service is for doctors to write an individual a prescription to refill an existing medication. The company, however, does not start new medications.

The founders of Stopgap Health, now RefillGenie, believe that everyone should have access to healthcare – especially in times of uncertainty. “If you’ve lost your health insurance or are in between doctors, we can help bridge the gap with prescriptions for your chronic medications,” Dr Kelly said.

For more information, please visit www.refillgenie.com

###

About RefillGenie

As an emergency physician, Dr. Stephen Kelly was tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke – simply because they had run out of medication. Rather than wait for the healthcare system to be fixed, he decided to create an easy way for people to access their life saving medicines, even when in between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

RefillGenie

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States