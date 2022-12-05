Specialty Ingredients Market worth $199.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth demand for nutritional and fortified food are driving the demand for Specialty Ingredients Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Specialty Ingredients Market size is forecast to reach US$199.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Specialty ingredients are food additives that are used to enhance the taste of food items and preserve them for a long time. They also improve the freshness & safety, nutritional value, and appearance of food products. Synthetic pigments, also known as food colorants or color additives, make food more attractive. The change in consumer preferences along with the growing demand for packaged and processed food is one of the major factors driving the market growth for specialty ingredients during the forecast period. The rising health-conscious, growing population and increase in supplementary income among consumers are also driving the market growth for specialty ingredients. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Specialty-Ingredients-Market-Research-503621



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Specialty Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and the growing population are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The increasing market for personal care and the growing importance of specialty ingredients among end -users are the key factors driving the Specialty Ingredients market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503621



Segmental Analysis:

1. The functional food ingredients segments accounted for approximately 8% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Functional food ingredients are bioactive compounds used in the manufacture of functional food products.

2. Asia Pacific region held a significant share in the Specialty Ingredients market in 2021, up to 38%, owing to the rapid growth in food & beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region. Abundant raw material sources and the availability of a workforce also support the regional demand.

3. The food & beverage segment accounted for more than 33% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing number of food processing companies along with the growing consumption of processed food is supporting the market growth for food & beverage segment.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Specialty Ingredients Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. ADM

3. DuPont

4. Ingredion

5. Kerry



Click on the following link to buy the Specialty Ingredients Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503621



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Personal-Care-Specialty-Ingredients-Market-Research-503593

B. Aroma Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/aroma-ingredients-Market-Research-500006



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062