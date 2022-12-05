Plywood Market Size, Price Trends, Major Players, Industry Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The Plywood Market is expected to reach US$ 59.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.24% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groups latest report titled “𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the global plywood market size reached US$ 43.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.24% during 2022-2027.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Plywood is a form of a high-quality wooden panel that is created by bonding or extruding thin wood veneer layers at right angles. Its thin outer layer comprises various additional materials, such as plastic, resin-impregnated paper, cloth, or Formica, that help increase the product longevity and durability. These layers of adhesive further make it moisture, abrasion, and corrosion resistant and enable better binding of paints and dyes. Presently, numerous types of variants are available in the market that are designed with low toxicity, enhanced durability as well as aesthetics, and environmental sustainability. Consequently, they are extensively utilized as a substitute for other wood boards. Apart from this, plywood offers high structural strength, reduced toxicity, increased durability, aesthetics, and environmental sustainability. Owing to these properties, plywood finds extensive application in floorings and interiors as a superior alternative to wood boards.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The growing preference for durable, lightweight, ready-made, easily assembled furniture and the increasing need for aesthetically-appealing building materials are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive usage of plywood in high-rise buildings to compose furniture, notably kitchen cabinets, light doors, stairs, floor coverings, and shuttles, is favoring the market growth. Such products are further utilized in office space, light partitions, and exterior walls, owing to their multiple benefits, including insulation against sound and excessive heat. Besides this, they are utilized in the construction industry for the manufacturing of doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interior rails and balustrades, internal paneling, timber joinery items, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the large-scale need for plywood from the marine sector to construct decks, stringers, and several interior fixtures since it can withstand occasional exposure to seawater without decaying or deteriorating is propelling the market growth. Besides this, technological advancements to improve the quality of plywood products and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer high-performance recyclable product variants are impelling the market growth.

𝗣𝗹𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• PotlatchDeltic Corporation

• Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.

• Boise Cascade Company

• UPM-Kymmene Oyj

• SVEZA Forest Ltd.

• Metsä Wood (Metsäliitto Cooperative)

• Latvijas Finieris AS

• Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.

• Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global plywood market on the basis of residential and commercial application, new construction and replacement sector and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Residential

• Commercial

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿:

• New Construction

• Replacement

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

