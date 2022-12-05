New Suspense Novel Portrays Perils of Vengeance
Monique Gliozzi depicts riveting cycle of violence in "Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps"
Fans of thriller and suspense novels will be in for a treat with “Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps.””NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine heiress Larissa La Roche seems to have everything, married and living a privileged life of luxury. She seems destined for success until a sudden tragedy derails her life, leading her to go on a path of deception and destruction in order to get even. In Monique Gliozzi's "Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps" readers will follow Larissa as she confronts the demons of her past.
— Dr. Monique Gliozzi
When her past catches up to her, Larissa loses everything and to survive she resorts to vehemence and subterfuge. No one is safe from this dangerous sociopath. Yet in this game there is another player, FBI Special Agent Isabella Ashford, who is bent on hunting this unusual suspect in a chase that takes her from the United States to Europe's exotic locales.
This marks the latest of the detective's exploits. The protagonist of multiple novels by Gliozzi, the detective turned FBI field agent is a relentless force for justice with a strong sense of intuition and psychic abilities. From the first novel, "Foresight," to "Hunted," investigator Isabella Ashford has cracked her fair share of cases. But this may be her most dangerous yet.
Fans of thriller and suspense novels will be in for a treat with “Once Is Never Enough - Revenge Never Sleeps.” Australia's up and coming thriller novelist offers an action-packed psychological rollercoaster full of twists and turns.
About the Author:
Dr. Monique Gliozzi is a graduate of the University of Western Australia Medical School. She has a keen interest in forensic sciences and psychiatry, working as a psychiatrist in Perth. She has a commercial pilot's license, an instructor rating, and is employed on a casual basis as a senior flight instructor during weekends. After many years Gliozzi has rekindled her passion for writing, staring with the fictional thriller in which Agent Ashford is created – Foresight. Other works of this well-travelled author include, Hunted (a follow-up to her first tale), ghostly encounters in Vestige, Diversity (a collection of short stories of different genres), and Facets of the Past (a tale of betrayal and redemption with a paranormal twist).
Dr. Monique Gliozzi
Sweetspire Literature Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other