Inmate Surprises Wife With Achievement

Twenty inmates received their National Certificate in Electrical Fitter Mechanic and Automotive Mechanic Level 1 at Nasinu Corrections Center in Suva yesterday.

Among the twenty-six graduates was Pauliasi Saukuru, the Sabeto lad who has been serving his term in prison for six years.

“My wife was even surprised to know that I had graduated, it’s not often something known to many people of the programs that we are offered but I am happy that she came with my son and parents to witness the event today,” he said.

Mr Saukuru was given another chance to be involved in the programme provided by the institution that is supported by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

He said the program was beneficial to him because it gave him the opportunity to be upskilled.

“This is something that is not taken lightly by us because this is the opportunity for us to learn and do something better when we are released.”

Mr Saukuru said many opportunities have now opened up for them as the provided facilities within the vicinity of the Prison have been providing training programs and development opportunities that expand the work trade ability of inmates to minimize skill gaps when they are released.

“I have never imagined that I would be part of this programme, all I thought of was just when came in, I will just be locked up in my cell block,” he said.

“But it feels good to be included, to be given another chance to study so that you could be a better citizen.”

Story By: Viliame Tawanakoro

Feedback: viliame@fijisun.com.fj