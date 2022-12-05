If You Think The Bible Is Boring Or Too Hard To Understand, Think Again

Xulon Press presents the Bible the way you never learned it in Sunday school.

ANDERSON, S.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nathan Proper invites readers to see the Bible through new eyes with Punk Rock Theology ($15.49, paperback, 9781662864070; $6.99, e-book, 9781662864087).

Proper grew up in church every Sunday earning prizes for Bible trivia and memorizing verses. He has seen many other adults who learned simplified versions of Bible stories as children, but never re-visited them as adults to see the reality and humanity in them.

"This book offers a simple way to read the Bible for yourself without professional opinions or years of study. God gave us stories of real people living real lives to show us how the world really works. All we have to do is pay attention," said Proper.

Nathan Proper has been a computer programmer for more than 20 years, while doing home improvements and remodeling in his free time. He specializes in finding simple solutions to complex problems.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Punk Rock Theology is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Nathan Proper

