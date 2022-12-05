Raisins Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand for Raisins in International Market Drive Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Raisins Market Size is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Raisins are commercially made by drying the harvested grape in various places. Raisins can be consumed in their raw form, cooked, baked or brewed forms. The USDA National Nutrient Database states that raisins are a good source of protein, dietary fiber and carbs. They are incredibly useful for treating hypertension and relieving constipation. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the raisins market is the rising usage of raisins in cooking, including sweet and dessert meals, brewing and a range of other uses. Raisins are also gaining popularity as a result of their health benefits as a potent source of antioxidants, potassium and magnesium riboflavin, dietary fiber, linoleic acid and oleanolic acid. Raisins are also employed in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry owing to their malic acid content which exfoliates the skin. To meet the growing demand for raisins and their wide application various research institutes focus on developing new varieties of grapes. For instance, in March 2022, Cornell Aggrotech and Sun World International collaboratively developed Sugrafiftytwo, an ultra-early ripening green seedless grape variety and Sugrasixty, a midseason ripening red variety with large berries and a tropical aroma. Such innovations and increasing demand for raisins in the market drive growth of the Raisins Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the developed varieties and better farming techniques surge the growth of the Raisins Market Size.

2. The Raisins Market is predicted to increase owing to its growing application in the food and beverage industry.

3. However, the fluctuation in production and supply chain limits Raisins Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Raisins Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Such attributes of Sultana raisins drive the growth of the Raisins Market share. However, the muscat is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is the result of its attributes like a high content of vitamin C, A and K. Also, it helps to lower blood pressure and improve overall heart function.

2. Raisins Market based on the end user can be further segmented into Food Industry, Food Service Providers and Households. The Food Industry segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021. This is owing to the high production and growing demand in this region. As per the International Nuts & Dried Fruits Council, the production of dried grapes is anticipated to hike by 6% in 2020/2021 with 2,09,000 MT production and 215 thousand MT consumption.

4. From September 1st, 2021 to 19th March 2022, Turkey exported 1,42,812 tones of raisins which is 8% high compared to the same period of last year as per trading economics. Such rising international demand and growing export drive the growth of the Raisins Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. The traditional practice of sun drying or shade drying took a long time but with improved drying techniques such as hot air drying or microwave drying. Microwave drying has an efficiency of about 70%. As per commodity insight, the maximum price for dry grapes is 18,400 INR per quintal and the minimum rate is 1000 INR per quintal depending on quality.

6. As per Mundus Agri data published in July 2022, Turkey sells their raisins at price ranging from $1500 per metric tone, while in Iran it is high at $1800 metric tone. Such difference in price may limit the growth of the Raisins Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Raisins industry are -

1. Murray River Organics Ltd.

2. Sun-Maid Growers of California

3. Del Monte Foods Inc.

4. Dole Packaged Foods LLC

5. National Raisin Company

