Magnesium Tablet Supplements Versus Magnesium Via Skin
One way of boosting magnesium levels is to take tablets but sometimes tablets are not absorbed well by the gut lining.
Some people take a lot of tablets each day in the hope they're adding the right ingredients but the higher the concentration of magnesium in supplements, the less is absorbed by the body's gut lining..
Research has shown most people need to boost their magnesium levels but oral magnesium supplements may not be well absorbed by the gut.
As well as low levels of magnesium in our food supply, other factors can contribute to magnesium deficiency, including drug interactions, chemical exposures, kidney problems, over-exercise, sleep-deprivation and excessive stress. Some people can have genetic predispositions to excessive magnesium loss, and some may have personality types that are more prone to anxiety, which make their body's requirements for magnesium higher.
Magnesium deficiency symptoms include sleep problems, heightened sensitivity to stress, jumpiness, heart arrhythmia, nausea, chronic fatigue, joint aches and pains, slowness to heal, osteoporosis, circulation problems, pins and needles, and muscle cramps, twitches or excessive stiffness.
As the majority of people are experiencing varying degrees of magnesium deficiency, and the food supply cannot adequately cater for our magnesium needs, what is the solution? Magnesium tablet and powder supplements are quickly eliminated via the digestive system. As people get older they also make less stomach acid, making it harder to digest the supplements. Tablet fillers and binders can hinder digestion and absorption. Those with 'leaky gut' and Irritable Bowel Syndrome symptoms can experience even more challenges with oral magnesium supplements.
Magnesium drinking water, as in natural spring water, has a much better chance of being absorbed via the gut wall. A study of various concentrations of mineral waters published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, reported the fractional absorption rate is high at low magnesium load, and decreases exponentially with increasing amounts. The higher the concentration of magnesium, the more it follows a curvilinear diminishing rate of absorption.
"Although absorption increased with each increment in intake, fractional magnesium absorption fell progressively (from 65% at the lowest to 11% at the highest intake) so that absorption as a function of intake was curvilinear." Several authors have outlined the fact that higher bioavailability is observed when a given amount of magnesium is distributed over a day rather than being consumed in a single dose.
The laxative effect of high concentration magnesium
High concentrations of magnesium oxide, a common magnesium supplement, attracts excess water into the bowel, which is useful as a laxative to relieve constipation. However, not much of the magnesium will be absorbed into the body for access to muscle and bone. In other words, more is not necessarily better when it comes to oral magnesium supplements.
For example, a typical magnesium oxide tablet of 400 mg is equivalent to 241.3 mg elemental magnesium, which sounds like a lot, but it's not very soluble and only 4% is bioavailable. This is an example of high concentration magnesium mostly passing through the digestive system and out again. Magnesium oxide must be first digested in the stomach to extract elemental magnesium and whatever makes it to the interior is ultimately converted to magnesium chloride for cell access. So, why not use magnesium chloride as supplement to start with?
Transdermal magnesium works better
Mineral salts in their ionic form, like magnesium chloride, can pass through the skin barrier. The tradition of balneotherapy has been practised for thousands of years, whereby people soak in mineral rich hot springs to alleviate degenerative health conditions such as arthritis, or to speed up recovery after injury and stress. People also feel a lot better after swimming in the ocean because they absorb mineral salts.
The reason people have been able to relieve these conditions via their skin is because it's the largest organ of the body and it has the capacity to deliver a much greater amount of magnesium compared to the gut wall. The epidermis, which is the outer layer of the skin, acts as a nutritional reservoir. It also holds the vitamin D, which is made during sun exposure.
It's well known that when magnesium oil (made from dissolved magnesium chloride salt) is massaged into sore muscles it will relax them and speed up recovery. However, if you apply magnesium oil to the skin it can often feel irritating and prickly. This sensation can be overcome if there's more fat content, as with magnesium cream or lotion.
Elektra Magnesium Cream is an Australian product which was invented in 2009. It's a protective, anti-aging skin care product which contains magnesium. It can be used for muscle relaxation massage for a greater effect because the magnesium can be readily absorbed into circulation. Magnesium massage works fast to relieve and relax muscles.
Elektra Magnesium Cream uses natural and organic plant lipids to enhance the absorption of magnesium chloride into the epidermis comfortably. This makes it work well also as an anti-ageing moisturiser and skin care treatment that can be used daily. Stronger magnesium concentrations, via Magnesium Charge Lotion and Oil Spritz, are available for those that need more. Many find these products a great alternative to tablets, as there is nothing to digest.
Magnesium via the skin is an effective way to supplement without fear of overdose. The body is self-regulating when it comes to transdermal magnesium absorption. The skin takes up the nutrition it can store, but no more. People can simply apply the products all over the body in the amount they wish until the desired effects are achieved. It may take a number of hours for the magnesium stored in the skin to be taken up.
Regular magnesium bathing or foot soaking, together with daily application of Magnesium Cream, Oil and/or Lotion, can potentially deliver as much as 1,000mg or more of elemental magnesium per day in the case of high-end magnesium needs. Magnesium tablets just can't compete.
Sandy Sanderson
Elektra Life Pty Ltd
+61 7 5502 0865
magnesium@elektramagnesium.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Elektra Magnesium - Nutrition Via Skin