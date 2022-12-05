Voter Intimidation Threats to be Countered by Organizers, Lawyers, and New Black Panther Party
We have a legal and a moral obligation to lawfully protect against and counter white supremacist violence in Georgia on December 6th.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
EVENT: Georgia Voter Intimidation Security Patrol
WHERE: Herschel Walker Campaign Headquarters
999 Mt Paran Road NW Atlanta, GA 30327
DATE: Monday December 5, 2022 4pm EST
CONTACT: Text 850.322.8725
Email: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
LEGAL MONITORING: Black Lawyers for Justice will announce at this news conference that BLFJ and other civil rights groups will dispatch legal observers at polling locations to specifically monitor for white supremacist violence.
Project Co-organizer Attorney Malik Shabazz says, "We have a legal and a moral obligation to lawfully protect against and counter white supremacist violence in Georgia on December 6th. Herschel Walker has followers who may be connected to such intimidation efforts. Candidate Walker must speak to these threats."
This is a non-partisan effort not designed to help any candidate. Threats to intimidate and to harm Black voters will not be tolerated on Tuesday December 6th.
Reports are coming in from all over the state of Georgia from Right Wing racists who are hell-bent on suppressing the Black vote. The reports are to be taken seriously.
Our Monday, December 5, 4pm news conference will serve notice that the New Black Panther Party and other Black armed self-defense groups will conduct active lawful, defense and security patrols at the most sensitive polling sites in Georgia to ensure Black mothers are able to make their vote choice and not be targeted because of their race. Brunswick; Savannah; Atlanta and other areas will have active patrols in the voting rush hours from 7am - 11am and 3pm - 8pm.
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/politics/elections/concerns-of-voter-intimidation-georgia-polls-as-election-day-nears/85-19fd0dc4-2ebc-4c50-9216-43be2321d79f
Malik Shabazz
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-5445
