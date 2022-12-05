THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the twelve bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.
Any recorded votes requested will be postponed. Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Monday.
Suspensions (12 bills)
- House Amendment to S. 198 – Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act (Sen. Rosen – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 4052 – Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act of 2022 (Sen. Portman – Energy and Commerce)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 1193 – Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act (Rep. Barr – Energy and Commerce)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 3462 – SBA Cyber Awareness Act (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
- H.R. 8844 – STEP Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Evans – Small Business)
- House Amendment to S. 1687 – Small Business Cyber Training Act of 2022 (Sen. Rubio – Small Business)
- S. 1617 – Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act (Sen. Risch – Small Business)
- S. 3875 – Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act of 2022 (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 3499 – To amend the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 to repeal certain obsolete requirements (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 2796 – Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act (Sen. Ossoff – Judiciary)
- S. 4834 – PROTECT Our Children Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2022 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)