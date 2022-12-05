VARCOMM HOLDINGS INC. TO PURCHASE ROOME TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Roome Telecommunications Inc. to join VARCOMM Holdings Inc. under a purchase agreement, according to VARCOMM CEO Eric Votaw and RTI President Ronald Roome.
It is our goal to grow the business alongside our employees and continue to develop our portfolio of products and services, including fiber-to-the-home and other innovative broadband solutions.”HALSEY, OREGON, US, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roome Telecommunications Inc. (RTI) is set to join the VARCOMM Holdings family of companies, under a purchase agreement to be finalized in early 2023, according to VARCOMM Chief Executive Officer Eric Votaw and RTI President Ronald Roome.
— Eric Votaw, VARCOMM CEO
VARCOMM Holdings Inc. will assume ownership of RTI, adding Willamette Valley to its roster of rural areas served with state-of-the-art broadband and telephone technology.
In 1953, Halsey Telephone Company was purchased by Leon and Vivian Roome, later changing its name to Roome Telecommunications Inc. Leon’s family was a force in the telecommunications sphere, owning more than 30 telephone companies, including Ducor Telephone Company which became part of VARCOMM Holdings in 2018.
“It’s been a dream of mine to be able to unify Roome family-owned companies under VARCOMM,” said Votaw.
“VARCOMM looks forward to building on the stellar foundation Ronald and his team have built over the past 70 years, continuing the legacy of providing a hometown network that Halsey-area residents can be proud of.”
VARCOMM Holdings Inc. is led by Eric Votaw, and Jenifer Vellucci, President and Chief Financial Officer.
Vellucci brings decades of telecommunications experience, with both an emphasis in day-to-day financial management, as well as evaluating and forecasting potential business trends and opportunities. Her background includes various high-level positions at Local Communications Network Inc. in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Mountain Telecommunications Inc. in Phoenix, and Vice President and CFO of Arizona-based Zona Communications prior to joining VARCOMM.
Prior to joining VARCOMM in 2016 as Chief Administrative Officer, Votaw has been involved in the telecommunications industry since 1995, working as a network policy manager for Sprint, and has held executive positions at WVT Communications in New York and GTA Telecom on Guam. His industry expertise includes the development and launch of competitive services, product development, corporate management, oversight of outside plant and central office network operations and policy development.
“Both Jenifer and I will strive to lead with the best interests of our customers, employees and community at heart,” said Votaw. “It is our goal to grow the business alongside our employees and continue to develop our portfolio of products and services, including fiber-to-the-home and other innovative broadband solutions.”
Final transfer of ownership control is subject to the approval by the Federal Communications Commission. For more questions, please contact the Company at contact@varcomm.biz.
VARCOMM Holdings Inc. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of companies including Ducor Telephone Company, VARCOMM Broadband Inc., Varnet Land Administration and IHN Ventures Inc. mainly centered in the central valley and northern California. VARCOMM was founded in 1910 when farmers in southern Tulare County California, banded together to create a small telephone network with a single telephone line, and the company incorporated in 1954 to create Ducor Telephone Company. In 1977, the company then began to expand to service Rancho Tehama and later to Kennedy Meadows, and began providing Internet services in 1993 under the name Varnet Inc. The company adopted the name VARCOMM (part of VARCOMM Holdings Inc.) in 2018, along with the introduction of broadband and enhanced services. In 2021, with Eric Votaw and Jenifer Vellucci finalized ownership of VARCOMM became the first Mexican-American and female-owned incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) in California’s history.
