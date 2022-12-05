Golden Krust Cooking Up Inaugural Golden Krown E-Games World Cup Tournament
One Lucky Winner To Take Home $5,000
The event will be a great opportunity for Golden Krust’s customers to experience a celebration of the World Cup, closely aligned to the Jamaican culture”BRONX, NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the return of the most-watched sporting event on the planet, the World Cup, Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant is launching its inaugural Golden Krown E-games Soccer Tournament, with the winner receiving a $5,000 cash prize. In addition, the Caribbean Restaurant giant will be assisting its customers with savings of $3 off Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub orders for the entire month of December.
— Steven Clarke, the Director of Marketing
Sixteen players will vie for the inaugural Golden Krust Golden Krown, with the event hosted by Captain of Jamaica’s National Soccer Team and three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for the Philadelphia Union, Andre Blake. Blake was recently featured in the Netflix series, “The Captains.” Jamaican-born international actor, Dale Elliott, Jr will serve as co-host, with the hosting trio being rounded out by expert pro-gamer and content creators.
The event will be a cross-platform competition, live streamed on Twitch and the Golden Krust YouTube channel. The opening round will take place on December 10, at 5 PM (EST) with the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matchups taking place on December 17 at 2 PM (EST).
To enter, players must be US citizens, and must follow and tag @GoldenKrust on Twitter and Instagram and re-share the Golden Krown announcement post using the #GoldenKrown hashtag by midnight, Wednesday, December 7, 2022. On Thursday, December 8, the hosts will randomly select sixteen players, from all successful entries.
Golden Krust is promising an entertaining soccer gaming experience, inclusive of insightful and comedic commentary. “The event will be a great opportunity for Golden Krust’s customers to experience a celebration of the World Cup, closely aligned to the Jamaican culture” said Steven Clarke, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Golden Krust. He recalled his days growing up in Jamaica, where soccer is called ‘football’. “I remember in 1998 when Jamaica’s ‘Reggae Boyz’ qualified for the World Cup. The next day was declared a National Holiday. ‘Football’ is revered at home, so we’re proud and excited to share our love for this beautiful game with anyone who loves it as much as we do!”, said Clarke.
Customers can visit goldenkrust.com for more information about the Golden Krown tournament, or to find the nearest Golden Krust location to savor the flavor of Jamaica.
ABOUT US
Golden Krust is a premier producer and franchisor of Caribbean food sold in over 20,000 retail locations and over 120 franchise-operated and Company restaurants throughout North America. We provide the taste of the Caribbean to the world. The original bakery was formed over 30 years ago in The Bronx and still exists today. Golden Krust produces over 50 million Jamaican patties per year along with a full assortment of authentic Jamaican baked goods. Visit goldenkrust.com and follow @GoldenKrust on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
