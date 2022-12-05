Couture Pattern Museum Invited to Show Reprise of 65th Anniversary Vogue Paris Night Looks
Four elegant 1957 couture dresses displayed along with original gold taffeta dress designed by Madame Grés
Our workshops teach the details of what makes an haute couture garment so special. Attendees will be truly inspired by the intricacies and beauty of the steps required to create these works of art.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Couture Pattern Museum (https://www.couturepatternmuseum.com) brought out its best again. The City of Santa Barbara’s downtown organization asked the specialty fashion experts for an encore exhibit of the dresses from Vogue magazine's 1957 “Paris Night Looks,” first shown at the November 1st Thursday Santa Barbara Art Walk. The 1st Thursday Art Walk in Santa Barbara is sponsored by Amazon.
— Cara Austine
Fashion and culture devotees had their collective breath taken away when they were treated to the unexpected gift of a “bonus dress.” The Couture Pattern Museum presented a never-before-seen or exhibited, original, gold taffeta dress. The creation was crafted and sewn in 1957 by the original owner of the Madame Grés haute couture pattern.
People were given one last chance to immerse themselves in four award-winning 1957 haute couture dresses. The fashion designs told a story of Paris fashions in the late 50s as people strolled along on the artwalk, mingling among the designs of fashion icons Ricci, Heim, Grés, and Patou. The dresses were recreated and exhibited along with their corresponding, original patterns from American Vogue magazine.
The Couture Pattern Museum celebrated with holiday decorations, and wine was served for attendees over the age of 21. The co-sponsor of the event, Workzones of Santa Barbara, hosted and celebrated their holiday mixer amongst the exhibition, which brought a backdrop of elegance and old-world flair while giving Workzones members an opportunity to network and enjoy socializing in the beautiful setting of a perfect evening.
After each 1st Thursday exhibition, the museum presents its famous, “Insider Series Workshop.” According to the director of the museum’s atelier, Cara Austine, “Patrons can sign up on the website for $25 and examine the inner workings of the four haute couture garments. Our workshops teach the details of what makes an haute couture garment so special. Attendees will be truly inspired by the intricacies and beauty of the steps required to create these works of art.”
Cara Austine is the founder and principal in-house seamstress at the museum’s atelier. She leads the workshop where participants learn about steel boning (for structure), crinolines, petticoats, underlining, and the essential couture hand stitching. The Atelier makes dresses for museum exhibitions and for stylish clients in the Montecito and Santa Barbara areas who deeply appreciate elegance and craftsmanship and are looking for a meaningful, custom historical garment.
The Couture Pattern Museum is a fast-growing, privately held teaching museum located in downtown Santa Barbara with a dressmaking Atelier. Its mission is to focus on growing its educational services through workshops, monthly memberships for access to patterns, and monthly blog subscriptions.
The Couture Pattern Museum oversees one of the world’s largest and most significant collections of commercial haute couture and high fashion sewing patterns released by international and American fashion design houses, focusing principally on the golden age of couture (1947-1957).
For more information visit www.couturepatternmuseum.com (http://www.couturepatternmuseum.com/) to sign up for the Insider Series Workshop being held on Dec 8, 2022.
Cara Austine
Couture Pattern Museum
+1 805-303-4775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other