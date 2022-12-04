New regenerative agriculture project underway in Fraser River estuary

CANADA, December 4 - The Fraser River estuary is home to a biodiverse environment that is important for farming, wildlife and our food economy. The partnership project with Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust will help growers produce food and nurture farmland, while improving soil health for food production and adding to food security in the province.

The planting and incorporation of cover crops and “set-asides” into crop rotations increases the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices that can improve soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Grassland set-aside program:

Grassland set-asides can improve soil health by relieving compaction, increasing carbon sequestration and enhancing soil structure. Grassland plantings remain in place for up to four years, with participating growers receiving annual cost-share payments. These payments assist with offsetting a portion of the costs for field preparation, seeding, management and leasing the land.

Winter cover crop program:

Winter cover crops are planted in late summer/early fall and establish dense vegetative covers that protect soils from erosion, improve soil fertility and reduce nutrient leaching. Growers participating in the program are eligible for a cost-sharing payment to assist with the costs of planting and managing a cover crop.

Blueberry rest program:

Blueberry scorch virus requires the removal of infected plants providing an opportunity to incorporate cover crops until replanted with new, virus-free blueberry plants. Benefits of the Blueberry rest program include rebuilding soil health by relieving compaction, increasing drainage, improving soil structure, and sequestering carbon. Growers participating in the program are eligible for an annual cost-share payment.