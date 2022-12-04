Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Congressman Jim Kolbe

"Today, I join folks on Capitol Hill, in Arizona, and across America in mourning former Congressman Jim Kolbe. I had the pleasure of calling Jim my dear friend and of serving alongside him on the Treasury, Postal Service, and General Government appropriations subcommittee when I was the Ranking Member and he was the Chairman. Whether it was supporting human rights, reforming our immigration system, protecting Arizona's public lands, or standing against the growing extremism within his party, Jim was an important voice on many issues facing the People's House.

"Above all, Jim was a man of courage. He served valiantly aboard a U.S. Navy Swift Boat that patrolled the rivers of Vietnam and received the Congressional Medal of Valor for his actions. His bravery continued unabated during his time in the Arizona Senate and later in the U.S. House of Representatives. From coming out as only the second openly gay Republican in Congress to being unafraid to break with his party on key votes if it meant violating his values, Jim displayed political courage in all that he undertook. He knew how to work across the aisle and foster compromise without contradicting his values or the values of those who met him at the negotiating table.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Jim's husband, Hector, and to all of their many friends and family during this trying time. May it serve as a period of reflection not only to them but to all of us – a reminder to follow Jim's example and stand up for our convictions no matter the obstacles and consequences we may face."