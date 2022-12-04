Submit Release
Media Advisory - Minister Fraser to make announcement regarding the Foreign Credential Recognition Program

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Dec. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, will make an announcement regarding the Foreign Credential Recognition Program.

Date:               

Monday, December 5, 2022

Time:              

11:00 a.m. (local time)


Location:        

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in the cafeteria

60 Riverside Drive, Charlottetown, PE  C1A 8T5         

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, will be on site, joined virtually by Minister Fraser.

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. (local time)
  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:
    • Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
    • Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
    • Participant passcode: 2036238#

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/04/c3007.html

