Los Hermanos Tequila Partners with UMBC’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Baltimore’s First Tequila and Specialty Cocktail Arriving at CEI Arena and Peake Experience
We are excited about this partnership as a fantastic opportunity for Los Hermanos Tequila to positively impact the UMBC student athletes’ experience, education, and health.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore brothers Donta’ and William Henson, co-founders and owners of Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila, are excited to announce their new partnership with Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena at the University of Maryland Baltimore County campus.
— Donta
Launched in 2021, Los Hermanos Tequila is Baltimore’s first Black- and veteran-owned tequila company. In their first two years, the brothers garnered nine national and international awards for their smooth and rich blanco and reposado tequilas.
Now the brothers are bringing their award-winning spirits to the CEI Arena, available December 30, 2023.
“We are excited about this partnership as a fantastic opportunity for Los Hermanos Tequila to positively impact the UMBC student athletes’ experience, education, and health,” Donta’ said. “Partnering with the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena will directly provide needed financial resources for UMBC athletics through better nutrition, facilities, and equipment.”
Los Hermanos Tequila will be featured in the club space of the arena during shows and concerts, while private event catering will feature the tequilas on the menu. Sporting events do not allow alcohol sales.
“Our concessionaire will provide a specialty premier cocktail at our ‘Peake Experience,’ (an all-inclusive, elevated-seating package) and will feature Los Hermanos Tequila,” said Wade Johnson, director of corporate partnerships. “This partnership further heightens the offerings at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, as well as aligning with the goal of fostering support of UMBC students and alumni.”
“Combined with the fact that Donta’ is a UMBC alumnus and that Los Hermanos is a Baltimore-based brand, this partnership showcases the communities the arena supports,” Johnson added.
Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila will gain exposure to over 250,000 annual visitors to the 6,000-seat arena from around the region. Home to the Retriever men’s and women’s basketball teams and women’s volleyball, the multi-purpose venue also hosts commencements, concerts, family shows, trade, and consumer shows, featured speakers, and banquets.
“I hope this partnership creates many more opportunities for the brand to thrive and be successful in the future and that more people can be a part of our journey,” William said. “We’re so pleased that the arena is supporting local businesses and that Los Hermanos will help support students and activities.”
“As an alum who brings his family to UMBC’s Homecoming carnival every year, having this company partner with us as the Official Tequila of the CEI Arena is a made-for-TV moment.” Donta’ said. “We hope our partnership with the arena plays a small part in supporting UMBC and making it a more attractive option for potential athletic recruits. Meanwhile, it will be instrumental in getting the word out that there’s a fantastic new tequila—based right here in Baltimore!”
###
Donta Henson
Los Hermanos Tequila
+ +1 6673257136
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other