The Safari Initiative: The Blueprint to Educate & Enlighten People about the Cultural and Economic Importance of Africa

Elmore invites President Biden & the African Union to his home in Memphis to see the prototype & Birth of African Style in America. Elmore's home host the World's largest display of African Furnishings designed for the 21st century, affable to Black & American Market

Amp Elmore is the most dedicated person in America in regards to building American & African Relationships. Elmore converted his Memphis home into an African Museum Education & Cultural Center. While the City did not support Elmore, he got Congressman Cohen's support