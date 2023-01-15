The Safari Initiative: The Blueprint to Educate & Enlighten People about the Cultural and Economic Importance of Africa
Elmore invites President Biden & the African Union to his home in Memphis to see the prototype & Birth of African Style in America. Elmore's home host the World's largest display of African Furnishings designed for the 21st century, affable to Black & American Market
Amp Elmore is the most dedicated person in America in regards to building American & African Relationships. Elmore converted his Memphis home into an African Museum Education & Cultural Center. While the City did not support Elmore, he got Congressman Cohen's support
S.A.F.A.R.I. is an acronym that means "Styled African Family Application Renaissance Initiative" Memphis activist asks President Biden to adopt the Initiative
President Biden recently held the "US African leaders Summit" in Washington D.C. December 13-15, 2022. President Biden will be visiting the Continent of Africa in 2023. The reason for President Biden's visit is to challenge China and Russia's influence in Africa and to show Africa that America is interested in Africa.
Elmore encourages both President Biden and the African Union to adopt the "Safari Initiative." The "Safari Initiative" is the most important, significant and historic enterprise ever proposed that advances American and African economic and cultural relationships.
Safari is the most noted African word in the English language. S.A.F.A.R.I. is an acronym for " Styled African "Interchangeable "F" Family, Furniture, Fashion. Food, Faith, Finance Application Renaissance Initiative."
Elmore explains that we Africans brought to America experienced slavery and some of the worst inhumanity against humanity in world history. While President Lincoln freed Africans from Slavery, Congress passed the Civil Rights act of 1964, Barack Obama becoming America's 1st African/American President and currently Kamala Harris an African/American woman is America's 1st female Vice President, Africa and African/Americans unlike other ethnic groups who immigrated to America have not benefited via the cultural and economic integration into American culture.
In fact America not only purposefully neglected and denigrated Africa, in 2023 Africa continues to suffer the worst negative image and misconceptions of any Continent in the world. This American misconception of Africa and America's negative image of Africa is exemplary whereas former American President Donald Trump called Africa "A Sh*t Hole Country." Elmore notes; Africa is a continent and not a country as described by former American President Trump.
Names like Gucci, Nike, Mercedes, and other iconic names represents part of the almost 3 Trillion dollars of imports America bring from around the world. From the Germans we get beer, from Italians we get Pasta, from the Irish we get St. Patrick's day. Ethnic groups helped to shape American culture.
Unfortunately the most misrepresented and most iconic influence and image of Africa that Americans understand comes from the the 1932 MGM movie "Tarzan the Ape man starring Johnny Weissmuller."
Elmore asks President Biden to act via executive orders and meaningful legislation to pass "The Safari Homecoming Celebration Act" a law that assist African/Americans to embrace their African heritage. The law creates an African friendly travel infrastructure and supports the proposed "African/American Safari Homecoming Celebration Nairobi Kenya 2026.
Elmore 1st traveled Kenya in 1990 inking perhaps Africa's 1st African/American and an African Government trade deal. Kenya premiered Elmore's 1988 Memphis 1st Independent feature film titled; "The Contemporary Gladiator." While the film was perhaps uneventful in Kenya in 1990, Elmore's film is the 1st Kickboxing film made in American film history. Elmore would later introduce Kickboxing to Kenya. Elmore is the 1st to bring African/Americans on a Kenya Safari.
In 1992 Elmore met with the late Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi who named Elmore an African Ambassador. Most importantly Elmore met Sarah Obama the Grandmother of President Barack Obama whereas Elmore developed; "The Barack Obama Heritage Tour." Elmore's Kenya experience would change Elmore's life whereas Elmore dedicated his life to bringing Americans and Africans together.
Elmore 1st traveled to Ghana in 1998 which lead Elmore into the African Import business, whereas he with Africans created African made products in Ghana specifically designed for the American market.
Elmore discovered "Smoking Guns in both Kenya and Ghana." Unknown and untold is the story of "African Genius." Africans have a history of 1000's years of carving. Elmore arranged for Africans predominantly in Ghana to design and produce 100's clothes and "homefurnishings." The African craftspeople did not have running water, electricity a roof and using only crude tools Elmore created at his home in Memphis "The 1st All African Styled home in America." (Click here to see Video of Elmore's Memphis Home.)
The "Safari Initiative" styles everything "African" from foods to fashions uniquely designed for the American market. Elmore wants the 50 African Union leaders to visit his "All African Styled Home in America" whereas 100's of products were produced in Africa for the American Market. Elmore notes via the "Safari Initiative" we can create "Millions of Jobs in both Africa and America via an African and American trade deal to introduce to America;"African Cultural Integration."
Elmore also asks President Biden and the African Union to support American donations to build "The Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Education and Cultural Center" in Africa. The center will serve as the American gateway and model to "American Cultural Integration in Africa."
Unknown and untold to most is the historic American and African cultural integration that took place in America in the 50's and 60's lead by one of Kenya's Founding Father's then 26 year old Tom Mboya. Mboya lead a movement in America to bring African students to America for an education, whereas Mboya would become the most significant and influential African to affect American culture and history. The Mboya Airlift in 1959 & the Kennedy Airlift in 1960 lead to the election of two American Presidents; Kennedy in 1960 and Obama in 2008.
The Mboya movement would lead to the largest number of institutions and American individuals to support the continent of Africa. Individuals include Dr. Martin Luther King, President John Kennedy, Thurgood Marshall, Harry Belafonte, Jackie Robinson, A Philip Randolph, Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier and many others.
Elmore explains in detail via his Youtube Video Lecture: "The Birth of Kenya was Part of the American Civil Rights Movement." The Cultural pathway for Americans to visit Africa should start with the building of "The Tom Mboya/Dr.Martin Luther King Education and Cultural Center built in Nairobi, Kenya.
