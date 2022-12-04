Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Ramin Toloui’s Travel to the United Kingdom and Germany

Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel December 4-8 to London, United Kingdom, and Berlin, Germany, to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues, infrastructure development goals, food security, and support and assistance for Ukraine.

While in London on December 5 and 6, Assistant Secretary Toloui will meet with the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, His Majesty’s Treasury, and the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.

While in Berlin, on December 7, Assistant Secretary Toloui will meet with the German Federal Foreign Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

