Family drama ‘Spanish Practices’ published by Chiselbury
‘Spanish Practices’, half a century of observations by an Englishman married into an eccentric family in a ‘left-behind’ corner of Spain.
Through the interplay of rivalries, conflicts and vicissitudes ‘Spanish Practices’ illuminates the idiosyncrasies of Spanish ways and exemplifies the travails of a society in wholesale transformation.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury is pleased to announce the publication of ‘Spanish Practices’, by Richard Townsend. It relates nearly half a century of observations of ‘Rico’, an Englishman married into an eccentric family in a ‘left-behind’ corner of Spain.
— Richard Townsend, author
Among others, we meet Macu, the maiden aunt who runs the family wine business with an iron fist and controls the family purse-strings; mother-in-law Mamí, whose sons can do no wrong, except when they do; brother-in-law Chus, who has a loose interpretation of the marriage vows and a dangerous weakness for the bottle; and younger brother-in-law Sancho, who becomes pivotal to the family’s succession battles and their struggles with the local rival winery.
Initially an outsider, Rico is drawn ever deeper into the family mire as well as facing, with his wife Marina, his own fraught relationships with neighbours, local planning laws and the busy body ‘Authorities’.
Through the interplay of rivalries, conflicts and vicissitudes ‘Spanish Practices’ illuminates the idiosyncrasies of Spanish ways and exemplifies the travails of a society in the throes of wholesale transformation.
Richard Townsend is a linguist and historian by training who ended up as a self-employed adviser to private companies on their financial and other affairs. He is married with two adult children and two small granddaughters. He lives with his Spanish wife in London and Northern Spain. This is his first novel.
‘Spanish Practices’ is available for purchase here, from all good bookshops and worldwide from Amazon. ISBNs 978-1-908291-91-2 (Hardback) and 978-1-908291-91-5 (Paperback). It is also available as a Kindle edition. If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.
About Chiselbury
Chiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has over 50 titles available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing
Stuart Leasor
Chiselbury Publishing
+44 7703 537721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other