LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Most Honoured Lady Series by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams. The remarkable stories of the most honorable and influential women in human history.History has recorded the names of many outstanding women of different ages and countries. Some gained fame for their remarkable beauty or occupation of a throne.Khadija, daughter of Khuwailid, Fatimah, daughter of Muhammad, Ayesha Siddiqa daughter of Abu Bakr Siddique, Asiyah wife of Pharaoh & Mary, daughter of Imran - These women are the most virtuous women of the women of Paradise.These books tell the remarkable story of the most honorable and influential women in human history. Their influence on the lives of other people can still be felt. It tells the reader how they became the most revered, loved, and fascinated women worldwide.These are the books that every woman must read. They are role models for any woman to follow.These books are available on both Amazon and Audible.About the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is an Author with 35 years of entrepreneurial skills as a Head in various fields. He has lived in the UK for over ten years.The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the proper way of Islam and about Life after death.

