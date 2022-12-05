InoTech3D & Grindhouse Trey present a new single "Bacc To The Wall"
Amazing production! Addictive Vocals! An all-around hit!
DREAM BIG, PUT IN WORK, AND NEVER GIVE UP!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new single "Bacc To The Wall" is an all-around hit from the amazing production provided by InoTech3D to the highly addictive vocals by Grindhouse Trey.
INOTECH3D BEATZ:
Inotech3d has been able to stay in his own lane and develop a style of his own, setting him apart in an oversaturated industry. His influences include Southside of 808 Mafia, Pharrell, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, TM88, Sonny Digital, Kenny Beats, and Lex Luger just to name a few. INOTECH3D is an honor graduate from The Los Angeles Film School (Science of Music Production) and has years of experience specializing in Hip-Hop, Trap, and Detroit music.
GRINDHOUSE TREY:
Singer, Songwriter, and Rapper from Georgia, USA. Grindhouse Trey may be new to some people, however, when listening to his incredible genre-bending songs it is clear that Grindhouse Trey is not new to making music. His love and passion for music have been ingrained since childhood. Trey’s hip-hop, soul, and R & B style is unsurpassed and highly addictive! Grindhouse Trey is an artist to keep an eye on!
Grindhouse Trey - "Bacc To The Wall" Prod. By: InoTech3D