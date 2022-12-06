Tiny House Alliance USA Announces New ASTM Tiny Houses Standards Subcommittee

Sunshine Tiny Homes

ASTM global standards poised to disrupt barriers to legalize tiny houses on wheels.

Developing ASTM standards could allow county, city, state, and federal officials to begin permitting Tiny Houses for long-term occupancy.” — Eric Fried, Chief Building Official, Larimer County, CO.

MARLIN, WASHINGTON, US, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiny House Alliance USA is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit charity that was founded on Oct. 8, 2020, with a primary mission to broaden home-ownership, and promote all life and safety building standards.

Tiny House Alliance USA is dedicated to advancing the tiny house industry through education and uniting all related services and resources to support tiny houses as a viable option for housing.

Janet Thome, founder, and president of Tiny House Alliance USA led the tiny house initiative with ASTM International that resulted in the approval of a new subcommittee E06.26 Tiny Houses within E06 Performance Of Buildings Committee on Nov.9, 2022.

The new ASTM subcommittee will develop and maintain proposed standards specific to tiny houses in the areas that include, but are not limited to:



Tiny houses on wheels

Foundations

Certification

Tiny house communities

Micro-Grid utilities

Energy conservation

Tiny house terminology

Curriculum for schools building tiny houses

Seniors aging in place

At this time, the common denominator globally is that there is not one unified industry standard that is recognized for tiny houses on wheels, and each jurisdiction, bank, insurance agency, etc… could have a different definition and criteria to deny or allow them and they are typically built to recreational vehicle standards that are built for temporary occupancy.



‘’ Tiny Houses fall into a gray area between manufactured/modular homes and RVs, creating an uncertain regulatory landscape where it is almost impossible to legally reside in a Tiny House year-round. Developing ASTM standards could allow county, city, state and federal officials to begin permitting Tiny Houses for long-term occupancy with some certainty that they are being built safely.

The ability to get permits and occupancy approvals could in turn open the floodgates to much wider acceptance of Tiny Houses by consumers, lenders, investors, and others. ‘’

Eric Fried

Chief Building Official

Larimer County, CO.



‘’ Living in a smaller home on wheels should not be illegal, and we are thankful to have this subcommittee to come together globally and create a much-needed standard in this industry to allow consumers to confidently buy, build, and live tiny for generations to come."

Melanie Copeland, National Spokesperson for Tiny House Alliance USA and celebrated author of Trailblazing Tiny: A Guide To Breaking Free.

About ASTM International

ASTM International is one of the largest ANSI Accredited Standards Developers in the world with more than 30,000 people from 150 countries that develop voluntary consensus standards.

ASTM standards activity includes nanotechnology, commercial space flight, cannabis, additive manufacturing, construction materials, and more that are recognized and referenced around the world.

Calling All Tiny House Stakeholders

If you have a vested interest in the tiny house industry, and you want to not only know where the tiny house industry is heading, and participate and influence the direction, join us



Contact:

Janet Thome, president

Tiny House Alliance USA

The Future Of Tiny Is Now

Email Us

509 345 2013

###