The Rose Petal Project Launches to Provide Basic Needs & Fight Hopelessness to Vulnerable Populations

The Rose Petal Project helps victims of human trafficking & homeless vets. They create care bags to provide both essential needs and positive messaging.

PLAINFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022

The Rose Petal Project, a new non-profit in Illinois, formed in October 2022 to assist vulnerable populations. Focusing on victims of human trafficking and homeless veterans, they are creating care bags providing essential needs which also include positive and hopeful messages to promote, or sometimes re-introduce, self-worth. The Rose Petal Project is on a journey gathering supplies and donations creating their care bags to lend a helping hand of practicality and positivity in order to reverse emotional distress and verbal abuse often endured by human trafficking victims and homeless veterans.

Care Bags

The care bags are transportable care packages that can be easily taken on-the-go that includes food, practical supplies and positive encouragement. Having something portable, like a backpack, is a low maintenance way to carry essentials. Packing this backpack with practical items like toiletries, snacks and other items is to relieve the stress of people having to search for everyday needs with minimal resources. The Rose Petal Project partners with community-based organizations who are in direct contact with the populations. These organizations often don’t have the means to provide supplies that combines both practicality and inspiration for on-the-go recipients.

Reversing Emotional Distress & Verbal Abuse

The Rose Petal Project’s goal is to inspire vulnerable populations by providing love and encouragement in handwritten heartfelt notes and reading material that will instill a positive message. The Rose Petal Project wants to reverse the effects of emotional distress and verbal abuse that is often endured by victims of human trafficking and homeless veterans struggling with PTSD. By creating a sense of self-worth, it inspires both populations to find the courage to take the next step toward a positive and healthy life.

Constantly striving to provide practical items and promote self-worth, The Rose Petal Project is seeking supplies and donations to create a consistent inventory of care bags ready to serve their populations. To support their cause, they accept in-person supply donations, deliveries through Amazon Wish List and also monetary donations. All avenues to send support to The Rose Petal Project are found at www.therosepetalproject.org/get-involved.