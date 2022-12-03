Wealhouse Wins at Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2022) - Wealhouse Capital Management ("Wealhouse") is pleased to announce that two of its Funds, the Lions Bay Fund and Amplus Credit Income Fund, were the recipients of multiple awards at Alternative IQ's Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.

Of the 234 Canadian hedge funds that participated in the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, Wealhouse took home four awards.

Senior Portfolio Manager, Andrew Labbad's Amplus Credit Income Fund placed:

Best 1 Year Return, Credit Focused – 2nd place

Senior Portfolio Manager, Justin Anis' Lions Bay Fund placed:

Best 3 Year Sharpe, Equity Focused – 1 st place

Best 1 Year Return, Equity Focused – 2 nd place

Best 3 Year Return, Equity Focused – 3rd place

The 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented last week at One King West Hotel in Toronto. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

About Wealhouse

Wealhouse Capital Management was established in 2008 as an independent, privately owned alternative asset manager. The goal was to provide award-winning investment strategies to ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and advisors. Today, Wealhouse’s small but mighty team manages more than a billion in assets for Canada's wealthiest families and entrepreneurs.

Wealhouse believes business is personal, and to treat investors’ money exactly like its own – in fact, all employees are invested in the company’s funds. It isn't about any one manager or person. Wealhouse’s success is built on a healthy combination of individuality and collaboration, backed by a rigorous approach to methodology and process.

Wealhouse is investment generalists, tuned to find value and opportunities as they arise. Wealhouse is constantly learning and evolving its strategies in order to take advantage of the changes the markets inevitably go through. Wealhouse anticipates these shifts to mitigate risk, identify opportunity and protect investors’ capital.

To that end, Wealhouse is not wedded to any particular thesis, industries, sectors or geographies. The company seeks opportunities wherever they may be and – being a small and nimble organization – Wealhouse pounces on them, often before anyone else. While market volatility can crush competitors, Wealhouse embraces it – because Wealhouse sees changes coming and is equipped to take full advantage. Change is inevitable, and it's Wealhouse’s mission to make it work for investors.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

Disclaimer:

The Funds are only available to accredited investors only. Please read the offering memorandum carefully before investing. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with fund investments. All performance data assume reinvestment of all distributions or dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Current year performances are unaudited and past performances may not be repeated. All information is subject to change from time to time without notice.

