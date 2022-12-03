The Secret of the Holy Quran by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams

The Secret of the Holy Quran

This is the noble Quran, a complete guide, mercy, and miracles for humankind, irrespective of religion.

The Holy Quran is the heavenly book of Islam. It is Allah's eternal Speech; it is pure, and one cannot touch it unless they are purified. Every Ayah is a miracle, and it has 77,430 words.” — Reveal the Secret of the Holy Quran

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Holy Quran is the heavenly book of Islam. It is Allah's eternal Speech; it is pure, and one cannot touch it unless they are purified.Allah (SWT) says in Quran: It is a noble Quran. In a well-protected Book. None can grasp it except the purified. A revelation from the Lord of the Worlds. (56:77-80)The Holy Quran contains 114 Surahs, 89 are Makki Surahs, and 25 are Madani Surahs. Surah means "status," "height," "pitch," "border," "elevation," and "mercy." It is intended to be a chapter, according to Surah. There are 6,236 ayahs (verses) in Quran,Ayah is a word that signifies "sign" or "wonder." It means that every Ayah of the Holy Quran is a symbol of Allah's Majesty. And every Ayah is a miracle because no creature, whether humankind, jinn, or angels, can make it; it has 77,430 words.Some benefits of the Holy QuranThe Qur'an will be proof for the reciter on the Day of Judgment.The status of the reciter in this life will be raised.The Qur'an will intercede for the reciter on the Day of Judgment.The reciter will be from the best of people.The reciters of the Qur'an will be in the company of the noble and obedient angels.The Qur'an will lead the reciter to Paradise.There are ten rewards for each letter the reciter recites from the Qur'an. Even by looking at the Quran, the reciter gets a reward.The understanding of the reciter of the Quran determines their position in Paradise.One of the Quran's wonders is that no one has ever been able to change a single letter of its text, despite their best efforts; it’s because Allah (SWT) has said: Indeed, it is we who sent down the Qur'an, and indeed, we will be its guardian. This is the noble Quran, a complete guide, mercy, and miracles for humankind, irrespective of religion.The writer has revealed The Secret of the Holy Quran through this book for those who can read Quran and those who cannot.This book is available on both Amazon and Audible. The Bengali version of the book is already out, and the Urdu and Hindi versions are on their way.About the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is an Author with 35 years of entrepreneurial skills as a Head in various fields. He has lived in the UK for over ten years.The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the proper way of Islam and about Life after death. 