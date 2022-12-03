Asian News To Award Medical Professionals Of The Country To Acknowledge Their Contribution To The Healthcare Sector

Doctors working across multiple domains and specialties will be awarded for their dedication, skills, and accomplishments

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors working across multiple domains and specialties will be awarded for their dedication, skills, and accomplishments.

As the world witnessed the wrath of a pandemic for two years, people realized the importance of medical experts. When millions of people were dying, and the future seemed uncertain, the frontline workers took center stage by offering relentless services for two years. Now that the issue has subsided and the world has headed back to normalcy, Asian News has taken the initiative to award deserving medical professionals across the country.

In a prestigious ceremony that would witness some of the most accomplished medical professionals from across the country, Asian News will felicitate healthcare professionals achieving various feats in their respective domains. The professionals will be awarded for their relentless services, medical acumen, services, dedication, passion, and the love they have received from their patients over time. Doctors practicing in domains such as homeopathy, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, etc., will be awarded for their contribution to the field of medicine.

Along with being an award ceremony, the Asian News initiative will also bring skilled and passionate minds in the medical sector together, online and on-ground. It will help like-minded professionals and aspirants share valuable insights about the sector, helping the healthcare industry grow and prosper. With award-winning medical professionals sharing their ideas, initiatives, and inspirations, the event will allow young healthcare experts and aspiring doctors to learn the tricks of the trade from the masters.

Ravinder Bharti, the founder of Asian News, believes that society’s duty is to officially acknowledge the unyielding efforts made by medical professionals in a selfless manner. He says, “The amount of work put in by doctors over the last two years alone is unimaginable. While most of us were sitting in the comfort of our homes, doctors across all domains showed up at work every single day. Asian News awards for the best medical professionals is a small way to thank the healthcare experts who have never left our sides and have ensured that we lead healthy and happy lives!”