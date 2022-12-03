BitKeep Becomes the New Wallet Partner of OpenSea

BitKeep joins hands with OpenSea to facilitate NFT growth in BNB chain

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - On November 30th, BitKeep, the world's leading Web3 multi-chain wallet, announced a new strategic partnership with OpenSea, the world's leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. With a plan to grow the global NFT ecosystem, the two parties will start cooperation from the BNB chain in the initial phase.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/146584_38ec50c194e8395e_001full.jpg

Both platforms intend to improve market liquidity through aggregation from this cooperation. OpenSea has added a BitKeep Chrome plug-in entrance, regarding BitKeep as an officially recommended multi-chain wallet. At the same time, users can directly trade NFT on OpenSea in the BitKeep NFT market without paying additional transaction fees. For the business expansion of OpenSea on the BNB chain, BitKeep will strongly support and join hands with OpenSea to provide a convenient and easy-to-use platform for NFT traders on the BNB chain. The Seaport integration is also a focus of mutual attention. OpenSea will provide multi-chain development support for BitKeep to migrate its NFT market protocol to Seaport.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/146584_38ec50c194e8395e_002full.jpg

Allegedly BitKeep will complete the migration to Seaport by December 31st, 2022.

"BitKeep is honored to be the wallet partner of OpenSea, the dominant marketplace in the NFT field. This partnership will surely expand our presence in the global NFT market. OpenSea will also benefit from this relationship as BitKeep is the primary Web3 gateway in Asia with rich and inclusive features and a compelling user experience," said by Moka, BitKeep COO.

It is understood that BitKeep currently has 7 million users from 168 countries. "Asian users prefer mobile apps. So naturally, through our cooperation, OpenSea will get closer to them. Asian NFT investors will get a seamless and convenient trading experience on OpenSea with BitKeep App, which would bring more users to OpenSea," Moka added.

In addition to technical cooperation, the two sides also discussed community cooperation, INO events, airdrop activities, NFT transaction incentives, etc. More details regarding these joint efforts will be available soon.

About BitKeep NFT Market

BitKeep launched NFT Market in its App in February 2022. With a bulk listing feature, it supports major blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Klaytn, and allows users to purchase NFTs with any token on the same chain. Committed to delivering significant benefits and value to users, BitKeep then launched a Mints section to promote premium projects for users to get early access. In response to the liquidity shortage in the NFT field, BitKeep initiated campaigns like NFT trading dividends and $1 Million Incentives to offer incentives to NFT traders.

BitKeep NFT Market, with remarkable performance, is now one of the core features of BitKeep. Statistically, it has more than 320k NFTs listed for sale, more than 1.6 million NFT stored, and $15 million monthly trading volume, positioning itself as the largest NFT trading market on BNB Chain and the 3rd on Polygon in terms of user base and trading volume.

About OpenSea

OpenSea is the world's leading peer-to-peer market place for NFTs. We're on a mission to help the world's creators, collectors and collaborators own and shape their relationships directly. We're building the world's most trusted and inclusive NFT marketplace with the best selection – making minting, purchasing and selling NFTs frictionless and friendly, and offering unmatched selection and multi-chain options for creators and collectors of all kinds. Headquartered in New York, the OpenSea leadership team comes from Google, Palantir, Lyft, Uber, Stanford and Berkeley. Investors include a16z, Paradigm, Coatue, YCombinator, Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, 1Confirmation, and Blockchain Capital.

Media Contact

Company Name: BitKeep

Contact: Gracey Wang

Email: gying@bitkeep.com

Website: https://bitkeep.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146584