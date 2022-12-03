Submit Release
Bitindi Chain, a Layer 1 EVM Compatible Blockchain Announces Mainnet Live Event on Dec 3rd, 2022

The event marks the launch of Mainnet 1.0, which will enable developers to create apps on its platform with ease.

Fresno, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Bitindi, a layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain has announced its Mainnet Live event on 3rd December, 2022 as it has launched the Version 1.0 Mainnet, as a new Lear 1 blockchain Bitindi Chain which will play critical roles in helping developers to develop apps on Bitindi blockchain with smart contract functionality that is reliable, economical, and fast. It is a known fact that the future of business is not only based on technology, but on blockchain technology, as this will allow businesses to store and share data more securely. This advanced technology is something that many people are already beginning to see in the market, with some even calling it the "next big thing". With its growing presence, many players like Bitindi have stepped into this space to introduce their own versions hovering around this sphere.

Bitindi, a layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/146673_137ebb05e45639d2_001full.jpg

Bitindi aims to spruce up the work after the launch of the Mainnet to widen its reach and expand its user base in the form of customers as well as developers to leverage its blockchain solution which is designed as the most advanced EVM-compatible blockchain. According to inputs given by the Bitindi team, the Mainnet is the first step towards its development plans, which are strategically planned phase wise. Many introductions will take place over the next few months which include wallet support, Bitindi Debit card, a native browser extension, a native dApp, a cross blockchain Bridge, a Dex Exchange, and a dedicated mobile app that prioritizes a seamless user experience.

The Bitindi Chain has placed itself amongst the most powerful cross-chain solution providers that are easy to use by experts as well as novices. The Bitindi Chain community has been growing at a fast pace, which has further fuelled the support of the Mainnet launch. Bitindi has established itself as one of the leading platforms offering full compatibility with Ethereum-based smart contracts, which enables dApp developers to cater to a wide community of BNI token holders.

To know more, visit Bitindi's official website, www.bitindi.com.

Contact : Gaurav Kumar
Website: https://bitindi.com
Explorer: https://bitindiscan.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitindichain
Telegram: https://t.me/bitindichain
Contact: info@bitindi.com

