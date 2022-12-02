THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Monday.

Suspensions (13 bills)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that first votes of the week could occur as early as 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Senate Amendment to H.R. 8404 – Respect for Marriage Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Senate Amendment to H.R. 7776 – James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 7946 – Veteran Service Recognition Act of 2022 (Rep. Takano – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

