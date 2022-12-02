Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022


MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Monday.

Suspensions (13 bills)

  1. S. 198 – Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act (Sen. Rosen – Energy and Commerce)
  2. S. 4052 – Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act of 2022 (Sen. Portman – Energy and Commerce)
  3. Senate Amendment to H.R. 1193 – Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act (Rep. Barr – Energy and Commerce)
  4. Senate Amendment to H.R. 3462 – SBA Cyber Awareness Act (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 8844 – STEP Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Evans – Small Business)
  6. House Amendment to S. 1687 – Small Business Cyber Training Act of 2022 (Sen. Rubio – Small Business)
  7. S. 1617 – Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act (Sen. Risch – Small Business)
  8. S. 3875 – Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act of 2022 (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  9. S. 3499 – To amend the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 to repeal certain obsolete requirements (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  10. S. 4235 – A bill to amend the Controlled Substances Act to fix a technical error in the definitions (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary)
  11. S. 2796 – Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act (Sen. Ossoff – Judiciary)
  12. S. 4834 – PROTECT Our Children Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
  13. Senate Amendment to H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2022 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that first votes of the week could occur as early as 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. 

On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Senate Amendment to H.R. 8404 – Respect for Marriage Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Senate Amendment to H.R. 7776 – James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 7946 – Veteran Service Recognition Act of 2022 (Rep. Takano – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee will meet on the following day:
  • Monday, December 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. to report a Rule for Senate Amendment to H.R. 7776, Senate Amendment to H.R. 8404, H.R. 3648, and H.R. 7946.
Announcements can be found on the Rules Committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/
 

