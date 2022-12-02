THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022
On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Monday.
Suspensions (13 bills)
- S. 198 – Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act (Sen. Rosen – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 4052 – Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act of 2022 (Sen. Portman – Energy and Commerce)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 1193 – Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act (Rep. Barr – Energy and Commerce)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 3462 – SBA Cyber Awareness Act (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
- H.R. 8844 – STEP Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Evans – Small Business)
- House Amendment to S. 1687 – Small Business Cyber Training Act of 2022 (Sen. Rubio – Small Business)
- S. 1617 – Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act (Sen. Risch – Small Business)
- S. 3875 – Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act of 2022 (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 3499 – To amend the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 to repeal certain obsolete requirements (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 4235 – A bill to amend the Controlled Substances Act to fix a technical error in the definitions (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary)
- S. 2796 – Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act (Sen. Ossoff – Judiciary)
- S. 4834 – PROTECT Our Children Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2022 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that first votes of the week could occur as early as 9:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.
On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
Senate Amendment to H.R. 8404 – Respect for Marriage Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Senate Amendment to H.R. 7776 – James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 7946 – Veteran Service Recognition Act of 2022 (Rep. Takano – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
