Incorporate In Hong Kong . Political Autonomous, Sound Economic and Financial Fundamentals. Switzerland of GMT+8.

Lion Rock, the symbol for prosperity out of endurance

China and yet westerners business-friendly. It is either HK or SG, in the past, present, or future whenever your first thought of setting up in Asia Pacific.

Hong Kong and Singapore are undoubtedly the Dancing Dragon and Roaring Lion for your business. Should you want to dance and roar either with HK or SG, Naga & Macans can Incorporate for you” — Kirin Soo