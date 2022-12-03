Berlin Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *Update*

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

CASE#: 22A3006943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/02/22 @ approximately 1249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Orange, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Houston Pape

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***UPDATE***

Houston Pape was located and is safe.

--------------------------------------

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Houston Pape, who left from a residence on US Route 302 in Orange, VT on 12/02/2022 at approximately 1249 hours. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Pape’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Pape’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-919, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)