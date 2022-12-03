Berlin Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *Update*
VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006943
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/02/22 @ approximately 1249 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Orange, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Houston Pape
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
***UPDATE***
Houston Pape was located and is safe.
--------------------------------------
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Houston Pape, who left from a residence on US Route 302 in Orange, VT on 12/02/2022 at approximately 1249 hours. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Pape’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Pape’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-919, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)