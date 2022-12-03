PL Beverage Upgrades its Offerings to Serve More Clients Worldwide
Leading private label filling and service company, PL Beverage, announces upgrades to its offerings to meet the diverse needs of customers.HÜCKELHOVEN, GERMANY, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage Upgrades its Offerings to Serve More Clients Worldwide
Leading private label filling and service company, PL Beverage, announces upgrades to its offerings to meet the diverse needs of customers
PL Beverage has grown to become one of the sought-after private label filling and service companies specializing in beverage development and production for cans, using the latest technologies. In a related development, PL Beverage is expanding its reach and offering as the Germany-based company with a production capacity of more than 250 million fills per year seeks to serve as many customers as possible in different parts of the world.
The global beverage market is projected to grow from $1,561.084 billion in 2019 to $1,859.278 billion by 2026, according to a report published by MarketResearch.com, driven by increasing demand for healthy drinks, growing disposable income, and high demand for bottled water. Several brands have emerged over time to meet the needs of consumers. However, branding remains one of the biggest challenges of companies in the beverage market, as they struggle to get quality packaging that does not require breaking the bank. Consequently, PL Beverage is looking to change this narrative by delivering the best of both worlds to beverage companies in Germany and other parts of the world.
PL Beverage boasts a wide range of packaging to suit the needs of customers, with a top-notch laboratory facility and set of equipment that can manufacture all sizes of cans and PET water bottles. The company leverages a modular approach to offer packaging design, storage logistics, and beverage development, delivering an all-inclusive experience to all categories of customers. PL Beverage has built strong worldwide distribution channels, helping to strengthen its presence in 6 continents, with over 1k happy customers across the globe. The company has shown its prowess in producing practically any beverage, ranging from beer to energy drinks, ginger ale, wine, fitness drinks, and a host of others.
To learn more about PL Beverage and the range of beverage manufacturing and packaging solutions offered, visit - https://www.plbeverage.com/. PL Beverage can also be found on major social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
About PL Beverage
PL Beverage is a flexible and dynamic private label filling and service company. Headquartered in Germany, the company specializes in beverage development and production for cans, with customers across the globe.
###
Private Label
Private Label Beverage
+ +41 52 212 12 51
info@plbeverage.com
Visit us on social media:
Other