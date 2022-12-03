Submit Release
Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX announced today that it will participate in the Capital One Securities 17th Annual Energy Conference in Houston, Texas at the Hotel ZaZa Museum District on Tuesday December 6, 2022.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the "For the Investor" page of Helix's website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. Our services are centered toward and well positioned to facilitate global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields, and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

